Penguins Trade Proposal Sends Sidney Crosby To Eastern Rival

It goes without saying that Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby will forever be a sports legend in the Steel City.

Since being selected first overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, which was famously dubbed the “Crosby sweepstakes”, Crosby has helped lead the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships while establishing himself as one of the greatest players to ever suit up in the NHL.

He’s also under contract for one more season with his eye-popping discount of earning only $8.7 million, a figure that easily could have another $5-6 million tacked onto it if he were in a different market.

And while Crosby has shown no indication that he wants to leave Pittsburgh despite having previously been involved in trade rumors, one prominent Toronto sports personality is suggesting a blockbuster deal that sends him to the club he grew up supporting as a youth.

Toronto Media Personality Sid Seixeiro Suggests A Sidney Crosby Trade From The Pittsburgh Penguins To Montreal

Known for his unabashed sports takes, Toronto media personality Sid Seixeiro has suggested that the Montreal Canadiens should consider trying to acquire Crosby from the Penguins, and lists a Habs 2024 first round pick as what they’d have to dangle in return.

“Montreal Canadiens fans right now, Michael Hage and a 1st-round pick for Sidney Crosby. Do you do it? Anyone in Pittsburgh who doesn’t like this, you go to hell,” he said. “Kent Hughes, you’ve danced with Matthew Knies, you’ve danced with Marchenko, and you’ve danced with who knows?”

He continued:

“I don’t know. You gotta make one call, man,” he said. “Go get Crosby. You’ve got the prospects. You’ve got the picks. You’ve got a team ready to make a move. What Montreal Canadiens fan says no to that? Nobody. Come on… It’s a party if they get Sidney Crosby.”

Crosby had previously been linked to the Canadiens last season, while also being linked to the Colorado Avalanche, who feature his good friend and fellow Nova Scotia native Nathan MacKinnon on their roster.

Sidney Crosby Could Be Close To An Extension With The Penguins

Meanwhile, according to Penguins Insider Josh Yohe, Crosby could be on the verge of an extension in Pittsburgh, similar to the two-year pact that he signed immediately before the start of Training Camp ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“When a similar contract situation unfolded for Crosby two years ago, he signed a two-year deal on Sept. 16, 2024, immediately before training camp began,” Yohe said. “We could be looking at a similar timeline this time.”

According to Yohe, Crosby’s agent Pat Brisson is allowing his client to enjoy what’s left of the summer before getting back to the business of trying to hammer out a potential contract extension to remain in Pittsburgh.

When I recently spoke with Crosby’s agent, Pat Brisson, he said he hadn’t discussed the contract with Crosby yet, indicating he was letting his most famous client enjoy his summer before getting back to business.”

So far in his NHL career, all with the Penguins, Crosby has scored 654 goals with 1,107 assists in 1,420 career games.