Penguins Reportedly Move Closer To Major Acquisition

While they weren’t exactly expected to be major players in the NHL trade and free agency market, it appears that there’s a growing chance of the Pittsburgh Penguins making some serious noise about the top available restricted free agent on the open market.

Fans of the Dallas Stars continue to wait with bated breath for a resolution with forward Jason Robertson, who has three times scored 40 goals during his career, but is in the midst of a standoff against GM Jim Nill; Robertson has filed for salary arbitration, and also reportedly rejected a move that would have sent him to the Seattle Kraken with a contract extension of $15 million per season.

In the meantime, the Penguins have emerged as potentially serious candidates to land Robertson, which would be a major acquisition for a franchise bracing for the eventual departures of longtime mainstays Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Continue To Be Linked To RFA Dallas Stars Forward Jason Robertson

Before filing for salary arbitration, there were reportedly talks between the Stars and the Penguins regarding an acquisition of Robertson, according to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.

“I think they had some conversations with Dallas about Jason Robertson,” Friedman said on his ’32 Thoughts’ podcast. “I don’t know why it didn’t happen, but I heard there were some pretty legitimate talks. So, I don’t know if this was the Penguins’ call or this was Robertson’s call, and like we said earlier when we talked about Dallas, the belief is he wants to stay there. So, maybe, it was Robertson’s call. I don’t know.”

“But, that is a potential option because I heard they had some pretty serious talks about it, and we don’t know where this is going to go for Robertson in Dallas.”

Meanwhile, Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza declined to speak “directly” about Robertson, but implied that there were discussions in place.

“I won’t speak directly on him, but I will tell you that we’ve done lots of work and inquired on lots of different players throughout our time here in the last few weeks, and we will continue to,” Spezza said. “I think that’s the job, and that’s what we’re trying to do, is to make sure we’re always in on everything and understanding what’s going on around the league, and where that fits into our puzzle. Jason’s obviously a good player that lots of teams have interest in, and we’re going to continue to investigate everything that’s out there.”

Jason Robertson Would Be A Major Acquisition For The Penguins

Robertson has spent his entire NHL career with the Stars and has reached the 40-goal mark three times, underscoring his elite scoring ability.

The Penguins know they’ll eventually have to navigate life after Malkin and Crosby, both of whom are nearing the end of their careers. Malkin signed a one-year extension, while Crosby is also under contract for one more season.

If general manager Kyle Dubas were to acquire Robertson, it would give the Penguins another marquee offensive talent as they continue working to return to playoff contention.