Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Drops Major Hint About Future

It’s been nothing short of a Hall of Fame career for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who was the first overall selection of the club in the 2005 NHL Draft that was popularly referred to as the “Crosby sweepstakes”.

Crosby, already one of the top players to have ever suited up in the NHL, is a pending unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign; his longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin is also entering the final year of his current deal after being re-signed by GM Kyle Dubas.

However, while the prevailing thought is that 2026-27 could be Malkin’s swan song in the NHL, it doesn’t appear as though Crosby is preparing to hang up the skates any time soon.

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Reveals Upcoming Contract Plans

Taking part in the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas representing the Penguins, Crosby was naturally asked about his status beyond the current season.

“It’s just a little bit more difficult, I think, at my age, as far as trying to project where you’re going to be,” Crosby said. “It’s different. You don’t know where you’re going to be at, kind of year to year, how you feel, and things like that. I’d like to continue playing for a number of years. I just don’t know what that number is. And I guess your mind and body tell you that eventually. And right now, I feel pretty good, though.”

He also said that he’s not sure whether he’ll be signing a multi-year deal, or taking things on a year to year basis.

“That’s something Pat’s going to talk to Kyle about,” he said about his agent Pat Brisson. “But that’s not something that I’m set on either way, to be honest with you.”

He also shut down any talk of having a potential timeline as to when his next deal could be done.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” he said. “They’re going to talk. Two summers ago, ended up getting done. So we’ll see. I don’t think there’s a timeline on it. They’re just gonna talk.”

Sidney Crosby Can Become An Unrestricted Free Agent In 2027

Recently, Penguins insider Josh Yohe of The Athletic disclosed that Crosby is willing to work with Pittsburgh on a new deal before his current one expires.

“Crosby made it clear in May that he’s willing to work with the Penguins on his salary and contract term before his current deal expires,” Yohe said. “He indicated that he would like to play for a few more seasons, health permitting. When the puck drops for opening night Sept. 30 in Philadelphia, Crosby will begin his 22nd season with the Penguins, the longest any athlete has played for a Pittsburgh professional sports team. There’s a real chance Crosby will have a new deal before that day.”

Crosby continued to produce at an impressive level last season, showing no signs of slowing down by scoring 29 goals and 45 assists, as he helped lead the Penguins back to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion and future first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer, Crosby has spent his entire 1,420-game NHL career in Pittsburgh.