Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Sets Pittsburgh Record for NHL, NFL, MLB

In an era where it seems that the only constant is change, Sidney Crosby has been a constant not just for the Penguins but for the city of Pittsburgh.

Crosby was drafted by the Penguins, and he has never left.

That reality will continue on Wednesday night when the Penguins open the 2026-27 NHL season, and with it comes some history for Crosby.

He will officially be the longest-tenured Pittsburgh professional athlete in any sport.

Wednesday night marks the beginning of season 22 with the Penguins for Crosby.

Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Record

Crosby had previously been tied in this realm with an all-time Pittsburgh Pirates great.

Willie Stargell played 21 seasons with the Pirates, which ranked for a long time as the Pittsburgh record.

Now, Crosby moves alone into first place, and he may never be caught.

Other greats topped out at 18: Roberto Clemente, Honus Wagner and Ben Roethlisberger. Of course, Clemente may have added to his total if not for his tragic death.

It would always be tough for a football player to reach two full decades. The fact that Roethlisberger got to 18 is impressive in and of itself.

But the point of this is Crosby, who is unlike any athlete Pittsburgh has ever had.

Penguins Company

Incredibly, the two players who would maybe be the only guys with a chance to ever catch Crosby on this list have both just moved into a tie with Stargell with 21 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang begin their seasons on Wednesday night alongside Crosby, and they’ve been together almost since the beginning.

Good morning, hockey fans. Sidney Crosby makes some more history tonight.

Most seasons in Pittsburgh, in any sport: Sidney Crosby — 22

Willie Stargell — 21

Evgeni Malkin — 21

Kris Letang — 21

Roberto Clemente — 18

Honus Wagner — 18

Ben Roethlisberger — 18 Look at those names.… — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) September 30, 2026

It’s an absolutely tremendous list of some Pittsburgh legends.

Sidney Crosby Career

It’d be possible to spend days discussing Crosby’s career, but there are some obvious points.

He has won the Stanley Cup three times, leading the Penguins to immense glory.

He has also recorded 1,761 points in his career, which is the active leading total and includes 1,107 assists and 654 goals.

Crosby enters this season ranked seventh in NHL history in points, and he should be able to pass Marcel Dionne (1,771) and Ron Francis (1,798) as long as he stays healthy — which would move him into the top-five all-time.

On the all-time assists leaderboard, Crosby is eighth, and a healthy season should get him at least to sixth.

Crosby has also been a hero many times for Team Canada, as well, as he has proven again and again that no matter the stage, he can be incredible.

Pittsburgh fans know that as well as anyone. They’ve watched Crosby grow up, and it’s quite amazing that they get to be there as his NHL career winds down, too — a fantastic story set in the same place from start to finish.