Penguins Trade Defenseman To Western Conference Club

The Pittsburgh Penguins have already made a handful of moves so far in the 2026 offseason in the wake of what was a successful 2025-26 regular season by even the most conservative of measures.

Not only did they acquire Oliver Okuliar from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Emil Pieniniemi and sign him to a contract extension, but they also acquired Hendrix Lapierre from the divisional rival Washington Capitals in return for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

And now, the Penguins are at it again, as the latest move from general manager Kyle Dubas was completed on Monday afternoon.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Have Traded Defenseman Jack St. Ivany To The Winnipeg Jets

On Monday, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas completed a deal that sent defenseman Jack St. Ivany to the Winnipeg Jets, and in return, the club received center David Gustafsson.

St. Ivany, who was originally taken in the 2018 NHL Draft by the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers, never played a game with the club and instead played college hockey at both Boston University and Yale University before signing a two-year, entry level contract with the Penguins in 2022.

He spent the bulk of his playing time with the American Hockey League affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and has a total of 53 games in the NHL under his belt. During that time, he’s amassed nine assists and is still looking for his first NHL goal.

Meanwhile, Gustafsson was selected in the second round (60th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Jets, and has appeared in 149 total NHL games, scoring six goals with 14 assists. He also has a pair of goals in 11 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Prior to playing with the Jets, he gained valuable experience with the American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose.

The Penguins Have Been Linked To Oilers Defenseman Darnell Nurse

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, who has requested a trade out of Edmonton, has a previous connection to Dubas, and the Penguins have been listed as a potential landing spot for the high-priced defenseman.

Meanwhile, as pointed out recently by Shayna Goldman of The Athletic, there are multiple other defenseman across the NHL who revitalized their careers elsewhere, something Nurse could experience himself if his trade request were to be granted.

“Separate the player from that $9.25 million contract, and get him out of Edmonton (where defense was a team-wide struggle most of this year), and there could still be something left to extract,” she wrote. “Maybe he becomes the next Brayden McNabb and extends his career. A Brad Stuart path would be pretty neutral, too.”

“Past reclamation projects show potential. Fowler and Trouba upped their game with new teams. Rasmus Ristolainen has played some of his best hockey in Philadelphia because the team’s structure insulates him so much, even when he manages the puck poorly. Seth Jones’ game was revitalized in Florida, thanks to their defensive foundation and a role change from a No. 1 to a second-pair player.”

Nurse was taken by the Oilers in the first round (seventh overall) pick in the 2013 NHL Draft