Two Penguins Veterans In Danger Of Being Traded By Kyle Dubas

It was a season of positivity for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who accomplished far more than even the most conservative of fans and pundits had projected last fall.

Not only did the Penguins make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022, but they also gave the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers quite the scare in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal. The Penguins came within one goal of forcing what would have been a decisive Game 7 after losing the opening three games of the series. Instead, they were defeated 1-0 in overtime of Game 6 of the opening round, bringing their campaign to a close.

One of the biggest questions for next season was answered when longtime veteran and future Hall of Fame forward Evgeni Malkin was signed to a one-year extension, keeping him in Pittsburgh for at least one more season. But what will the status be of other veterans who had been involved in trade rumors going forward?

The Pittsburgh Penguins Could Trade One Or More Veteran Forward This Summer

According to Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe of The Athletic, one of either Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell, who were heavily involved in trade rumors last summer, could be on the move over the next several weeks and months.

“Dubas isn’t itching to trade veteran forwards Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell, but, much like last summer, both are available,” Yohe wrote. “There is interest in both players; the question is, how much? Over the past two summers, Dubas received far more interest in Rust than in Rakell. Rust didn’t disappoint during the 2025-26 season, putting up 29 goals and a career-high 65 points. His only real cons are that he recently turned 34 and that he is injury-prone, having missed 10 or more games in nine of his 10 full NHL seasons.”

“He is extremely productive (502 points in 710 NHL games), a respected teammate, a solid penalty killer, capable of playing up and down the lineup, and among the greatest big-game players of his era. He’s also Sidney Crosby’s preferred right winger. Dubas will not trade Rust just to make a deal. But if the right offer comes along, Rust is available.”

Yohe goes on to say that, like Rust, Rakell will also be available if the right offer comes along.

“The same is true of Rakell, much as it was last summer……The consensus among team sources I’ve spoken to, who were granted anonymity because they haven’t been cleared to discuss internal strategy publicly, is that Rust and Rakell are available for the right price.”

Both Bryan Rust And Rickard Rakell Were Heavily Involved In Trade Rumors

Rust, who won the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, registered 29 goals with 36 assists in 72 games played this season, and added a goal with one assist in their opening round postseason loss to the Flyers.

He’s under contract for two more seasons with a reasonable salary cap hit of $5.125 million.

Additionally, Rakell, who is under contract for two more years with a $5 million cap hit, scored 24 goals with 24 assists in 60 regular season games. He also scored one goal with three assists in the playoffs.