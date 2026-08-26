Pittsburgh Penguins Tied for Most Nationally Televised Games in 2026-27 Season

The NHL recently announced how many games each team will get on national television. And a team that gets huge ratings and a lot of viewership is tied for 20 of said games in the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins are recently coming off of a Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round exit to their in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers and will open the 2026-27 season in Philadelphia in a first-round playoff rematch. The matchup against the Flyers is just one out of their 20 games on National TV this season.

The Penguins are one of those teams that no matter if the team is good or bad, they will always get a lot of attention 0n their games. As long as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are still around, the Penguins are going to be a must watch every season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins National TV Schedule features most matchups against division rivals

Out of the 20 games that the Penguins are going to get on national tv in 2026-27, 12 of them are going to be against teams in their division. They will play the Flyers, the Washington Capitals, the New York Rangers, and the New York Islanders in 12 of those combined 20 games.

The Metropolitan division has been one of the league’s best divisions for quite some time now and it is going to be on full display this season. A lot of eyes will be on the Penguins vs Capitals matchups as it could be Alexander Ovechkin’s and Malkin’s final season in the NHL.

Every NHL fan also loves watching Penguins Vs Flyers especially on national tv. Who doesn’t like an old school in-state rivalry in front of a lot of eyeballs? Fans were treated to quite the playoff series this past April when the Flyers took the series 1-0 in Game 6 in Philadelphia to win the series four games to two.

Whenever the Penguins get a lot of National TV games every season, a lot of them tend to be against divisional opponents and for good reason. Each Metro team is getting younger and are getting those players that are fun to watch and drive ratings.

For the Penguins that is Ben Kindel, for the Flyers it is Porter Martone, for the Rangers it is Pavel Dorofyev, for the Capitals it is Cole Hutson, and the for the Islanders it is Matthew Schaeffer. A lot of these guys draw a lot of attention and really help the NHL’s ratings.

It is not a surprise that the Penguins ended up with the most games on National TV in 2026-27. Fans love Crosby, Malkin, and Letang and until the core three in Pittsburgh hang up the skates, they will continue to get a lot of national attention.