Penguins Predicted to Sign Former $5.8 Million Oilers Star

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to bring in a veteran goaltender in the near future. At the moment, the Penguins currently have Arturs Silovs penciled in as their starter between the pipes. General manager Kyle Dubas recently rewarded the netminder with a one-year, $2.8 million contract after a solid 2025-26 season.

Silovs previously posted a 3.07 GAA and .887 save rate in 39 games in Pittsburgh. During this campaign, he was splitting time in the crease with veteran Stuart Skinner. The two even both started three games each in the 2026 NHL playoffs. Skinner, however, is now gone and Silovs remains the only veteran goalie on the Penguins roster.

Along with the Latvian star, the Pittsburgh Penguins are likely ready to make Sergei Murashov their backup this season. The rookie has excelled in the AHL, but only has limited NHL experience. Because of this, Alex Chauvancy of The Hockey Writers is predicting that Pittsburgh will soon sign former Edmonton Oilers netminder Connor Ingram.

“Connor Ingram may have struggled during the playoffs for the Oilers, but he was arguably their best goaltender during the regular season,” writes Chauvancy. “He finished with an .899 save percentage while saving 7.45 goals above expected. That’s an above-average netminder in today’s NHL. He could be a good stopgap until they deem Murashov ready for a full-time NHL role.”

Pittsburgh Penguins can Afford to Sign Connor Ingram

Ingram is currently an unrestricted free agent after his three-year, $5.8 million deal expired in Edmonton. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston previously ranked the veteran as the fifth-best UFA goalie this summer. According to the reporter, the former Oiler was projected to earn a new deal in the neighborhood of two years, $3 million ($1.5 million AAV).

Despite this relatively modest salary, Ingram remains available. The Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson recently hinted at how strange it was that the goalie was unsigned at this point in the offseason. Matheson also noted that the Ottawa Senators interestingly opted to trade for Samuel Ersson, although Ingram had much better stats in 2025-26.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, however, could soon take advantage of the situation by bringing in Ingram. Money will certainly not be an issue for Dubas and the team. According to PuckPedia.com, the Penguins have nearly $11 million in projected cap space. Pittsburgh also has a full NHL roster with no other real roster holes to fill. As a result, the team could quite easily afford to take a chance on the former Oiler.

Pittsburgh Coach may not Want to Rely Heavily on Rookie

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Muse has proven that he prefers not to heavily rely on one goalie. Along with splitting time evenly between Silovs and Skinner in the playoffs, Pittsburgh did not necessarily have a true number one netminder during the regular season. Silovs led the Penguins with 38 starts, but Skinner had 27, and he joined the team in December.

Potentially bringing in Ingram could take some pressure off Murashov. The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler recently rated the goalie as Pittsburgh’s sixth-best prospect. On the other hand, signing the former Oiler could block the youngster’s development in the near future. Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins may want to see how Murashov looks in training camp before possibly making a move for Ingram.