Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sam Girard Played With Broken Foot

As the regular season gets started for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was revealed that defenseman Sam Girard was nursing a broken foot for most of last season.

He was traded to the Penguins back on February 24 for Brett Kulak. Nevertheless, he played in 20 games before skating in 6 more during the postseason.

“A big factor. I had a broken foot, so not great playing with that. Feels good to be back at 100%. It’s great when you go on the ice and just go out there and play hockey,” Girard told Taylor Haase from DK Pittsburgh Sports on Friday.

Girard has been Kaedan Korczak’s partner to get this season going, so it’s a positive sign that he’s back to normal this fall after allowing his foot to heal.

When Girard is at his best, he plays a responsible two-way game on both sides of the ice. General Manager Kyle Dubas wanted to add him to a lineup that also features veteran Erik Karlsson.

Girard is an improved asset on the Penguins’ blue line

In his first game of the 2026-27 season, Girard picked up 2 assists against the Philadelphia Flyers. Pittsburgh went on to win 7-0. The 28-year-old was also a +3 on the scoresheet.

One of the assists that Girard picked up was off a shot from the top of the left circle. The Penguins had traffic in front of goalie Dan Vladar to set up the finishing touch to take a 5-0 lead.

Filip Hallander was credited with the goal as Vladar couldn’t find the loose puck around the crease. The Penguins also saw Hallander pick up two assists as well. As a result, he was named the game’s first star.

The way Girard found his first assist of the season was based on pure execution. He handled a pass from Korczak and quickly found forward Ville Koivunen up the middle of the ice. At that moment, Koivunen was not covered by any Flyers defenders.

Awareness was on point for the mobile defenseman and will continue to pose a threat to any opposition he faces this year. In addition, plays like that could allow him to be featured on the power play for Head Coach Dan Muse.

Girard currently a free agent next summer

While the Penguins just brought in Girard, he is now owed a new contract if Dubas wants to keep him around.

It’s been three seasons since Girard last scored at least 30 points in a season. He was a threat on the blue line for the Colorado Avalanche. However, perhaps the price to keep him around won’t be worth it.

Should Girard impress the front office and Muse this season in his second-pairing role then perhaps an extension will be signed in the middle of the season.

Girard is coming off a 7-year, $35 million contract that he signed as a 21-year-old. His $5 million annual cap hit will surely rise on his next deal.

However, the Penguins are also going to be focused on trying to plan what they’ll do with Karlsson, Sidney Crosby, and Evgeni Malkin since they’re free agents next summer too.