Sidney Crosby Could Be About to Change Penguins Plans

Another one of the biggest under-the-radar stories this season is Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby.

No, this isn’t another story about Crosby getting traded.

It’s a discussion about what Crosby’s future has in store for the Penguins, as an organization.

Whatever the future Hall of Famer decides to do will determine the path the Pens take. Should Crosby choose to return beyond this season, Pittsburgh will try its best to delay the inevitable rebuild that’s staring it down in the distance.

After all, why would the Penguins bring back Crosby only to see him plunged in a lengthy transition?

Bringing back Sidney Crosby is all about remaining competitive. And even with a relatively thin roster devoid of superstar power, the Penguins have an opportunity to contend for a playoff spot this season. Unfortunately, reality seems to dictate that Pittsburgh just doesn’t have the roster for a long playoff run. But with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, plus a solid veteran supporting cast, there may be one more Stanley Cup run in them.

The only thing separating the Penguins veteran group from a historic run is the right set of circumstances. If the stars align one more time, Sidney Crosby might just run off in the sunset with his fourth Cup in tow.

Sidney Crosby Could Push the Penguins Past Their Rebuild

Crosby has already made his intentions relatively clear. He wants to keep playing, and his agent Pat Brisson is talking with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas about another contract. Crosby’s current two-year, $17.4 million deal expires after this season.

A two-year extension would make plenty of sense.

It would keep Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh through his age-41 season and potentially give the Penguins another chance to see whether this veteran group has one more legitimate playoff run in it.

But there is a catch.

Malkin is signed only through this season, while Letang is under contract through 2027-28. Malkin is already 40 and Letang is 39, meaning this could realistically be the final season of all three players together.

That’s why the Penguins have to be realistic.

Bringing Crosby back doesn’t suddenly turn Pittsburgh into a Stanley Cup favorite. It simply delays the next chapter.

And perhaps that’s exactly what Crosby wants. If he believes there is still a championship opportunity, Pittsburgh has a reason to keep trying.

But the Penguins shouldn’t confuse extending Sidney Crosby with extending the competitive window indefinitely.

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The Sooner the Penguins Rebuild, the Faster It Ends

There is another side to this equation that Pittsburgh can’t ignore.

At some point, the Penguins have to let the next generation take over.

The good news is that the organization isn’t starting from scratch. Pittsburgh already has young pieces such as Benjamin Kindel, Ville Koivunen, Egor Chinakhov and Harrison Brunicke who could become part of the next core.

Kindel is particularly intriguing. The 18-year-old center is already viewed as one of the organization’s important young building blocks, while Koivunen gives Pittsburgh another young option to develop alongside him.

That’s why delaying the rebuild isn’t necessarily the best strategy.

Every additional year Pittsburgh spends trying to squeeze one more playoff run out of its aging core is another year those younger players could be developing without being handed the keys.

Sidney Crosby deserves the opportunity to decide when his career ends. The Penguins owe him that much.

But eventually, Pittsburgh has to choose between chasing one last miracle and building what comes next.

If Crosby returns, the Penguins will probably chase the miracle.

And if he doesn’t, the rebuild can finally begin in earnest.