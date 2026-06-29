Stars Spoke to Penguins About Jason Robertson

The Dallas Stars spoke to the Pittsburgh Penguins about potentially acquiring star left winger Jason Robertson at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

We know that the Stars had a trade in place with the Seattle Kraken that would have sent Robertson to Seattle for the No. 7 overall pick in the draft plus other assets, but Robertson nixed the deal when he refused to sign an eight-year, $120 million contract with the Kraken.

While the Stars would like to retain Robertson, they are capped out and likely can’t afford to keep him around at the number that he wants, so Stars GM Jim Nill is exploring trade options around the league.

One potential trade partner is the Penguins, who are looking to acquire a young, star player like Robertson with franchise icons Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin entering the final seasons of their Hockey Hall of Fame careers.

Penguins Interested in Jason Robertson

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in the latest edition of the “32 Thoughts Podcast,” the Stars and Penguins spoke about a Robertson trade this past weekend at the draft.

“Now, I heard there were talks with Pittsburgh on Friday or Saturday. There were a couple of teams who thought there was some momentum there, but obviously, it didn’t happen. Pittsburgh, by the way, is another team that people are saying is trying to do something with some heft to it, so I wasn’t so surprised to hear that,” Friedman said.

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Jason Robertson Wants to Stay in Dallas

According to Friedman, while the Stars are talking to other teams about trading Robertson, ultimately, he believes that the player wants to stay in Texas.

“I think teams are trying to figure out, ‘Okay, what’s he looking for, and would he be interested in coming to us?’ But I still believe that Robertson’s first choice is to be a long-term Dallas Star,” Friedman says.

With Robertson hitting restricted free agency on July 1, it will be interesting to see if he ends up signing a long-term deal with Dallas, getting traded to another team, or signing his qualifying offer for one year and hitting UFA next year.