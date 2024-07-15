Penguins Named Trade Suitor for Maple Leafs’ Forward

The Pittsburgh Penguins aimed to make a postseason run in the 2023-24 season after failing to make the playoffs in 2023. However, they fell short of expectations and couldn’t clinch that berth.

Despite a late-season push, the Penguins failed to secure a playoff spot and they will need to decide whether to build for the post-Sidney Crosby future or give the longtime captain a chance at winning another Cup.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Kevin Hayes and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft for future considerations. pic.twitter.com/rCAkrZsoZ3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2024

Judging by their recent moves, the Penguins are walking the latter path. Last season, they added veterans such as defensemen Ryan Graves and Erik Karlsson, and forward Lars Eller. This offseason, Pittsburgh landed veteran Kevin Hayes.

That doesn’t mean the franchise cannot look to keep adding pieces to the roster, notably a bit younger players that can help the team now and down the road.

In the eyes of Tristin McKinstry of Clutch Points, a potential trade target could be disgruntled Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson. The forward just completed his entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs, becoming a restricted free agent on July 1. He remains unsigned as of July 15.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas Drafted Nick Robertson in Toronto

The Maple Leafs named current Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas their GM in May 2018. He left for Pittsburgh in 2023. Nick Robertson was one of Dubas’ first draft picks in Toronto.

The Leafs drafted him with the No. 53 pick of the 2019 NHL draft coming off the OHL. McKinstry thinks the already-existing relationship between Dubas and Robertson could facilitate a reunion.

“One of [the] more notable moves the Penguins made last summer didn’t involve a player. Rather, it was a change in their front office structure. Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas joined Pittsburgh after his contract expired,” McKinstry wrote. “He spent multiple years in Toronto as their front office decision maker. And one decision he made was to draft forward Nicholas Robertson in 2019.

“Perhaps Dubas can bring out the potential he saw in the former Peterborough Petes star back during the 2019 NHL Draft.”

Robertson, for what’s worth, has only played 87 regular-season games since debuting in the 2020-21 season (included). He has scored 17 goals and assisted 17 for 34 total points. During the 2023-24 season, Robertson scored 14 goals and 13 assists in 56 games but failed to score a single point in six playoff outings.

As McKinstry points out, Robertson has requested a trade because of his struggles in Toronto and could benefit from a fresh start.

“Robertson has not had the easiest time in professional hockey (…) He has struggled with injuries since turning pro,” McKinstry wrote. “[Robertson’s stats] aren’t eye-popping numbers from the 22-year-old. But they suggest that he can provide some value to a team if he receives a role in the NHL. Robertson has requested a trade from the Maple Leafs this summer.”

Robertson’s Trade Request Acknowledged by Maple Leafs GM

Robertson informed the Maple Leafs ahead of free agency on July 1 that he did not intend to sign a contract extension, per NHL insider Chris Johnston. Toronto, however, extended the restricted free agent a qualifying offer on June 30.

Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Robertson: "Obviously, I have known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player. There’s great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us." https://t.co/RErR9VUQqa — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 1, 2024

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving seemed to confirm the rumors without explicitly mentioning Robertson’s trade request.

“Obviously, I have known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player. There’s great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us,” Treliving said on July 1 via TSN’s Mark Masters.

In an interview with Sportsnet’s Luke Fox published on April 11, Robertson expressed uncertainty about his future with the Leafs.

“It’s my first [negotiation]. I can’t say I’m worried about it now; I don’t even know how this process works. But I haven’t heard anything. I just play. It’s kind of nice knowing that [my agent will deal with it], though. I want to play and let him worry about that,” Robertson said.

AFP Analytics projects Robertson to sign a two-year, $2.7 million contract with a cap hit slightly above $1.3 million.

According to PuckPedia, the Penguins still have $3.5 million in cap space. That should be enough to complete a sign-and-trade for Robertson if they end up targeting the Maple Leafs forward.