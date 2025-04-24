Trade Pitch Sees Penguins Dealing Erik Karlsson in 3-Player Blockbuster

The Pittsburgh Penguins failed to make the playoffs and could make some sweeping changes to their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Penguins trading Erik Karlsson to the Dallas Stars.

Penguins acquire:

Stars acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as the Penguins offload Karlsson to a Stanley Cup contender for an NHL defenseman, a young NHL defenseman, and a first-round pick.

Pittsburgh would acquire Dumba, who signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal last offseason, so the Penguins would only have him for a year. Dumba is an offensive defenseman who can replace Karlsson. This season with the Stars, he recorded 1 goal and 9 assists for 10 points in 63 games.

The Penguins would also acquire Bichsel, who was selected in the first round of 2022. He’s on his entry-level deal and has two years left on it. This season, he played in 3 regular season games but has played in all 3 playoff games.

In return, the Stars would acquire Karlsson, who would add another offensive defenseman to the blue line. Karlsson would be a second-pairing defenseman who can also run the second power play. He has two years left on his eight-year, $92 million deal. He recorded 11 goals and 42 assists for 53 points in 82 games this season.

Insider Expects Penguins to Try and Trade Karlsson

Pittsburgh made a blockbuster deal to acquire Karlsson in August of 2023, but it hasn’t worked out.

Now, with the Penguins missing the playoffs again, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes Pittsburgh will explore trade options this summer.

“Karlsson has a bonus and once he gets paid that bonus, I believe it’s on July 1, his actual cash I think is $11 million for the next two years,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. “He’s tradable and there’s going to be interest. I think people are going to try to leverage Pittsburgh on that, get it to either eat money or throw a sweetener in there, but he’s not untradeable.”

Karlsson is a three-time Norris winner, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL.

Penguins GM Calls out Karlsson

Pittsburgh had another disappointing season, and at the year-end press conference, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas called out Karlsson.

Dubas felt like Karlsson hadn’t lived up to expectations and says his actions need to match his words, as the defenseman has said he wants to be part of a winner.

“Erik, I think is, and will forever be, a polarizing figure. I don’t know his exact comments that he made,” Dubas said. “My view would be that we expect him to be one of the people that pulls us from where we’re at and into contention. I had a long meeting with Erik on Friday. My push to him would be that his actions have to match his ambitions. That’s in consistency, preparation, training like every other player on the team…

“There were moments of great play with too many inconsistent. We have to push him to get there. That’s the expectation that’s dicatated by his talent level and the impact he can make. It’s a joint venture. So, yes, some of it is on the team. Part of it is on Erik. We have to find our way through,” Dubas added.

Karlsson is a seven-time NHL All-Star.