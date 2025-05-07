Trade Pitch Has Penguins Dealing $30M Star For Package Involving Top Prospect

The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely going to be entering a rebuild, and one trade pitch has them acquiring a top prospect.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Penguins trading Rickard Rakell to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a top prospect.

Penguins acquire:

Isaac Howard

Ethan Gauthier

2025 second-round pick (Los Angeles’)

2027 third-round pick

Lightning acquire:

The proposed deal would be a massive one, but it does seem like an overpay for Tampa Bay. Although Howard will likely be traded, the Lightning likely won’t want to give up two draft picks and another prospect for an NHL forward. Instead, Tampa Bay would likely trade Howard for a defensive prospect.

In the deal, though, the Penguins would acquire Howard, who won the Hobey Baker, which is awarded to the best college hockey player. Howard has told Tampa Bay he won’t sign and will return to school. Howard recorded 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points in 37 games at Michigan State.

Pittsburgh would also acquire Gauthier, who projects to be a bottom-six forward in the NHL and a defensive player. Gauthier will likely play in the AHL next season, as he played in the QMJHL this past season. He was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

In return, the Lightning would acquire Rakell, who would be a top-six forward. Rakell has three years left on his six-year, $30 million deal. The winger recorded 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points in 81 games with the Penguins. Pittsburgh could move him to get assets back for a potential rebuild.

Penguins GM Eyes Young Players

Pittsburgh has an aging core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. With that, the Penguins are supposed to be competitive, but general manager Kyle Dubas says the team is looking for younger players.

At the Penguins’ year-end press conference, Dubas says the team could go after other team’s younger players, which includes Howard is as he is likely to be traded this summer.

“I think (the rising cap) is going to allow us to maybe trade for players that other teams can’t afford, their restricted free agents, and then sign them longer range ourselves using cap space that way,” Dubas said on April 21. “So you’re signing a player that’s 23, 24 for seven or eight years versus going into free agency for someone who’s 27 to 32 and getting them for seven years. So I think that would be the more likely route if you were to see us (make a move). The owners have been excellent. There are no limitations on the player budget and spending.”

Ultimately, it appears the Penguins are getting closer to going in on a rebuild after missing the playoffs again.

Lightning GM Says Team Is Unlikely to Sign Howard

After Tampa Bay was eliminated from the playoffs, Lightning general manager Julian BriseBois gave a bleak update on Howard.

BriseBois says it’s unlikely they will sign Howard after they didn’t see eye-to-eye.

“When I chatted with Isaac, he was pretty candid, and I appreciated his honesty and I thank him for his honesty,” BriseBois said. “He values the opportunity to choose the club that he believes is the best fit for him. And I won’t speak for him, but he values that. Right now, I would say it’s unlikely that we will sign him.”

Howard will return to school and can become a free agent on August 15, 2026. But, perhaps Tampa Bay trades Howard’s rights before then to get something back.