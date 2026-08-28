Macklin Celebrini Comments on Record-Setting Contract Extension

The San Jose Sharks rewarded franchise centerman Macklin Celebrini this summer with a historic $94 million contract extension across five years over the offseason. The $18.8 million average annual value is the richest deal in the history of the NHL. Celebrini’s new contract will not kick in until the 2027-2028 campaign as he has one year remaining on his entry-level-contract (ELC). Celebrini recently discussed how contract negotiations went down between him and Sharks general manager Mike Grier.

Celebrini Talks Contract Extension

In an interview with local San Jose reporters, Celebrini explained how contract talks went down with the team: “I wanted to make sure that with where the cap was going, that the number made sense for the team first and foremost, and making sure that everyone can get paid, and that we’re in a good spot to build the way we want to build, and I felt like we kind of landed on that number.”

Considering Celebrini will be the highest-paid player in the league by the time this deal kicks in (for now), it is hard to call this contract team-friendly. With that said, it is hard to argue that it was not deserved. Celebrini had arguably the most impressive season by a Sharks player in the history of the franchise. He amassed 45 goals and 70 assists for 115 points, which placed him third in the entire NHL. There was some fear that Celebrini could take the max $20.8 million salary cap hit, based on his elite performance this year. Those concerns ramped up more after the Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson cashed in on an $18 million deal across five years, thanks to Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere sending him an offer sheet that his Ducks team was forced to match. Celebrini was willing to take a slight $2 million discount on his deal, so as to not completely handicap the team moving forward.

Celebrini Discusses Relationship with Will Smith

In addition to being asked about the contract, Celebrini was also asked about his relationship with Sharks teammate Will Smith. Celebrini mentioned that the two will be living together this season, after spending the last two seasons rooming with Sharks legends Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau.

Celebrini and Smith have developed strong chemistry with each other in their two seasons together so far. These two will be counted on to keep driving this Sharks team forward and return to the postseason soon. After an aggressive offseason of movement by Grier and the addition of another top prospect in Ivar Stenberg, there is hope in San Jose that this can be a playoff team this season. In a pacific division that projects to be wide open, they should be a team in the mix for spring hockey.

A big story to monitor for the Sharks this season will be the play of Smith. Like Celebrini, he was eligible to sign an extension with the club this summer. However, it appears that he has opted to wait until the conclusion of his ELC to sign that first big-ticket number. Smith will be plenty motivated to have a strong season and position himself for a 2027 payday.