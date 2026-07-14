Macklin Celebrini Named Cover Athlete for EA Sports NHL 27

San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini was named the cover athlete for the upcoming EA Sports NHL 27 video game.

After rumors on social media sprouted up in recent days about Celebrini being on the cover of this year’s hockey video game, EA Sports announced on Tuesday that it was indeed true, as the 20-year-old Celebrini becomes the youngest athlete to ever grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game.

“The next generation is here. Macklin Celebrini is the youngest NHL cover athlete in history. Tune in for the #NHL27 Reveal Trailer on July 16 at 11 AM ET,” EA Sports wrote on X.

You can watch the official reveal trailer for the game below.

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Macklin Celebrini Becomes 1st EA Sports NHL Cover Athlete Since Owen Nolan

The last time a San Jose player donned the cover of an EA Sports NHL game was way back in 2001, when former Sharks captain Owen Nolan was on the cover of the game. While the Sharks have had some excellent players on their roster in the years since then, most notably Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Thornton, they haven’t had a player don the cover of the video game since Nolan. But Celebrini is obviously very deserving as he is one of the NHL’s best hockey players.

Macklin Celebrini is an NHL Superstar

Celebrini was drafted by the Sharks with the first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. In his rookie season, Celebrini played in 70 games, scoring 25 goals and 63 points, showing serious potential and proving that the Sharks made the right choice with the top pick.

This past season, which was Celebrini’s sophomore NHL season, he absolutely exploded and became a bona fide hockey superstar. Playing in all 82 games for the Sharks, Celebrini scored 45 goals and 115 points and was in consideration for the NHL’s Hart Trophy, as he finished fourth in voting for the league MVP award.

At just 20 years of age, the sky is the limit for Celebrini, and he could very well lead the league in points this coming season as he looks to help the Sharks get back into the postseason this year.