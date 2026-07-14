Macklin Celebrini on Potential Contract Extension With Sharks, His World Cup Airbnb Experience

Macklin Celebrini is probably the NHL’s fastest rising star.

The 20-year-old is coming off of a breakthrough 115-point season after posting 63 points during his rookie year. As a result of his performance, he was named the latest cover athlete of EA Sports’ NHL 27, becoming the youngest player in history to do so.

Celebrini is certainly already one of the top players in the NHL and is eligible to sign a lucrative contract extension with the San Jose Sharks that could pay him $17 million annually on a long-term deal. He’s currently in the midst of his rookie deal with San Jose that will run out after the 2026-27 season.

When asked his approach to his current deal and potential negotiations, Celebrini said that he would like to get it “sorted” at some point, but he realizes it’s not completely within his control.

“It’s kind of whatever happens,” said Celebrini in a one-on-one interview while partnering with Airbnb. “I’d like to get it sorted at some point, just to kind of put it behind me, and not be thinking about it next year. Also show my commitment, and put the team in a good spot where we know how everything’s going to work out. I think it is important. Obviously it may not get done this summer, but we’re definitely going to talk about it.”

Macklin Celebrini Outlines Leading Sharks to Playoffs as Main Objective

Celebrini is not only coming off of a breakthrough season that saw him rank fourth in the NHL in total points, he led the Sharks to their best season (86 points) since the 2018-19 season when they last made it to the playoffs. The young star outlines that as a core objective entering the 2026-27 season as he continues to team up with fellow young star Michael Misa alongside the Sharks’ new additions such as Jacob Trouba and Darnell Nurse.

“I think it’s safe to say making the playoffs as a team, that shouldn’t be out of the question,” said Celebrini. “We’ve made the right moves, and we have the right group to make a run, and it’s going to be my first playoff push, which I’m really excited for. We had a little bit of it last year, where we finished four points out, but I think just this year we have some important pieces that I’m excited to work with.”

Macklin Celebrini Speaks Glowingly of Airbnb World Cup Experience in Toronto

The Vancouver native recently partnered with Airbnb for a World Cup experience in Toronto. Celebrini hosted a two-night experience that included a soccer camp and an experience at the World Cup game between Portugal and Croatia — where Celebrini has ancestry from.

“Airbnb approached me just with my soccer background, with my parents growing up playing soccer, and myself growing up playing soccer,” said Celebrini. “I think they approached me about doing something like a campaign revolving around the World Cup coming to North America, and how most Canadians don’t know the rules of soccer. Kind of running a camp and teaching Canadians about soccer. So yeah, it’s been awesome to work with them.”

He revealed that he was actually a big soccer fan while growing up and played until he was about 12 or 13 years old. Celebrini said that while his primary team is his native Canada, he does have a soft spot for Croatia due to his family lineage. He also said that Lionel Messi is his favorite soccer player.

“Obviously I’m rooting for Canada, and my family has a strong connection to Croatia, so I’ll be cheering for them as well. But other than that, I really enjoy just watching such a high level of a sport, especially when it’s on a stage like this in the World Cup. It’s just fun to watch.

“If you want a generic answer, I think Messi,” Celebrini continued. “I love Messi. He’s obviously pretty special. I loved Neymar while growing up. I loved watching him, and just the way he played soccer. But I think Luka Modric (was my favorite)….I watched a lot of Croatia growing up, so I think Modric.”