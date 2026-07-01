Newest Shark Player Shares Heartwarming Social Media Post

It is a full-circle moment for forward Mason Marchment after he signed a 5-year, $33.75 million deal with the San Jose Sharks.

Marchment is the son of the late Sharks defenseman and scout Bryan Marchment, who died unexpectedly on Jul 6, 2022, in Montreal. Bryan Marchment spent more than 20 seasons with the Sharks organization, both as a player and a scout.

Mason Marchment shared a heartwarming Instagram post with his dad after signing with the Sharks. He captioned his social media post “can’t wait to put on this jersey again.”

What Mason Marchment Brings To The San Jose Sharks

The 31-year-old broke out with the Florida Panthers in the 2021-22 season, recording 18 goals, 27 assists, and 47 points. He signed a four-year contract with the Dallas Stars in the 2022 offseason. In three years with the Stars, Marchment helped them reach the Western Conference finals in each season before being traded to the Seattle Kraken.

The forward struggled with the Kraken last season. He has tallied only 4 goals, 9 assists, and 13 points in 29 games. Seattle traded Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets, where the 31-year-old found his stride. Marchment recorded 15 goals, 17 assists and 32 points in 39 games for the Blue Jackets before signing with the Sharks.

Marchment becomes the highest-paid Shark on a roster full of young and promising players. The 31-year-old will provide much-needed veteran leadership to a forward group that includes recent top draft selections Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Michael Misa.

San Jose Sharks Have Busy Offseason

Sharks General Manager Mike Grier started a busy offseason with multiple moves on draft night. The Sharks got lucky and jumped to the No. 2 pick in the NHL Draft. They used their selection on Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg. Grier traded fan favorite William Eklund to the Ottawa Senators for the No. 9 pick and selected defenseman Keaton Verhoeff. San Jose then traded the No. 27, No. 62 and No. 120 picks to move up to No. 21 to select right-handed defenseman Ryan Lin.

The Sharks have signed multiple players in free agency as they look to make their first NHL playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season.

Grier signed former Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba to a 4-year contract with an AAV of $8.25 million.

The Sharks added goalkeeper depth after signing Eric Comrie to a 2-year contract with an AAV of $1.15 million.

The Sharks were not done. Grier further shored up the Sharks’ defense, an obvious weakness, by acquiring Edmonton Oiler defenseman Darnell Nurse in exchange for defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Sharp.