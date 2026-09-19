Sharks Extension Proves Warsofsky Is More Than a Rebuild Coach

The San Jose Sharks aren’t rebuilding anymore. At least, that’s what their latest decision suggests.

The Sharks could have allowed Ryan Warsofsky to enter the final year of his contract and waited to see what happened. Instead, they handed their coach a multi-year extension, ending any speculation about the direction the organization was heading.

That’s more than a reward for turning the ship around in San Jose.

It’s a sign that the organization believes Warsofsky can be the coach who takes this group from rebuilding to contention.

The timing matters. Warsofsky’s extension was announced Sept. 17, just before training camp opened. The Sharks had just completed a 39-35-8 season, improving by 19 wins and 34 points from the year before and finishing only four points outside the playoffs.

But the bigger story is what comes hereafter.

San Jose is no longer asking Warsofsky simply to develop young players and establish a culture. The Sharks now expect him to win.

Warsofsky Helped Build the Sharks, Now It’s Time to Lead Them

When Warsofsky took over in 2024, nobody expected the Sharks to suddenly become a playoff team.

San Jose had just finished with 47 points, and the organization was clearly in the middle of a rebuild. Warsofsky’s job was to develop a young roster, establish standards and create an environment where prospects could grow.

That’s the foundation the up-and-coming coach lay down.

The Sharks led the NHL in scoring from players 22 and younger last season, producing 192 points from that group. Macklin Celebrini exploded into a superstar, Will Smith took another step and Collin Graf established career highs across the board.

That is exactly what you want from a coach overseeing a rebuild.

But now the expectations have changed.

Celebrini isn’t just a promising young player anymore. He is coming off a 115-point season and has signed a five-year extension with San Jose. The Sharks also added veterans such as Darnell Nurse, Jacob Trouba and Mason Marchment during the offseason.

Mike Grier has made it clear that this team is supposed to take another step.

The players aren’t hiding from that either. Marchment called making the playoffs the “bare minimum,” while Celebrini said that’s ultimately what the group is striving for.

That’s why the Warsofsky extension is so interesting.

The Sharks aren’t retaining him because he was willing to coach a bad team.

They’re retaining him because they apparently believe the same coach who helped build the foundation can lead the team once that foundation is expected to support a contender.

That’s a very different job.

Can Warsofsky Take San Jose From Development to Winning?

This is where the extension becomes a bet on Warsofsky rather than simply a reward for last season.

His NHL record through two seasons in San Jose isn’t exactly mind-shocking. He racked up a 59-85-20 mark, and, well, the Sharks still haven’t made the playoffs under his watch.

But judging him only by that record misses a significant part of his résumé.

Nevertheless, before becoming an NHL head coach, Warsofsky demonstrated that he could coach teams expected to win.

He went 71-25-6-7 in two seasons as head coach of the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and won the 2022 Calder Cup. Overall, his AHL head-coaching record is 105-47-11-7. He also coached Team USA to a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

That’s important because Warsofsky isn’t simply a coach whose experience is tied to rebuilding.

He’s already shown he can take a talented group and get results.

Now San Jose is asking him to do it at the NHL level.

Warsofsky himself described the original mission pretty clearly after the extension was announced.

“The goal when we took over was to make this team relevant again and start being more competitive,” he said. He also stressed that changing a culture doesn’t happen through one person, but through bringing in “a lot of the right people.”

That sounds like a coach describing the first stage of a project that has now reached its next phase.

And that’s ultimately why this extension matters. The Sharks aren’t promising Warsofsky a few more years to finish the rebuild. They’re trusting him with the part that comes after it.

Developing Celebrini and the rest of this young core was one challenge. Getting those players into the playoffs, teaching them how to handle expectations and eventually turning them into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender will be another.

San Jose clearly believes Warsofsky is capable of doing both.

Now, he gets the chance to prove it.