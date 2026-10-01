Sharks Make Surprise Decision on Former Top Pick Ahead of Season Opener

Over the past few seasons, the San Jose Sharks have been taking steps forward towards being considered Stanley Cup Playoffs contenders once again, and after the 2025/26 campaign, many believed this year was the year for them to make the post-season leap.

That comes on the back of a dominant, Hart Trophy level campaign from rising star and now captain Macklin Celebrini, and with the young core growing around him, this is a team that believe they are set up for long-term success. However, with the addition of some veterans, not every young players currently has a defined role, and ahead of their season opener against the Florida Panthers, one young player is set to be a healthy scratch.

Sam Dickinson to be a Healthy Scratch for the Sharks

That would be former first-round pick Sam Dickinson, who has emerged as one of the Sharks most exciting young blue liners, and after playing in 72 games a year ago, many believed he was a lock to be a top-four player on the Sharks blue line this year.

However, with the arrivals of Jacob Trouba and Darnell Nurse, it appears as though that is no longer the case, with the team making him a healthy scratch for the 2026/27 season opener against the Florida Panthers, a disappointing start after such promise in 2025/26 for the former No. 11 overall pick.

At just 20-years-old, it would be easy to get discouraged by something like this, but as reporter Max Miller reveals in his latest report, the young D-man is staying ready and not letting this latest move bother him too much.

Where Does Dickinson Fit in With the Sharks Future?

For the season opener, the Sharks are going with a LHD trio of Nurse, Nolan Allan and Dmitry Orlov, and while Dickinson still has very high potential for the future, the team simply don’t see him fitting in above any of those three.

That may end up meaning a stint for the 20-year-old in the American Hockey League this season, but with injuries and inconsistent play always potentially looming, there’s a chance he finds himself as a regular at the NHL level again this year. In 72 games a year ago, Dickinson posted 1 goal and 14 points alongside a -5 differential, and while he was certainly sheltered in his minutes, many fans were excited to see him potentially breakout in a bigger role this year.

Ultimately, it’s a matter of when, not if Dickinson is playing a big role on defense for this young, emerging Sharks team, but as of right now, it appears as though he’s on the outside looking in at this blue line as San Jose aim for their first post-season berth since 2018/19.