New Kraken Coach Dan Bylsma Hints at Potential Historic Staff Hire

The Seattle Kraken named Dan Bylsma the second head coach in franchise history on May 28, and there could be even more changes coming behind the bench.

In an introductory press conference, Bylsma – who has spent the past two season as head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate – said current Coachella Valley assistant coach Jessica Campbell could be a candidate for a similar position with the NHL club.

Play

Campbell became the first female full-time assistant coach in the AHL when she was hired by the team before the start of its first season in 2022. If she were to join Bylsma’s staff in Seattle, she would become the first female full-time assistant coach in NHL history.

Bylsma said that he intends to speak with current Seattle assistants Jay Leach and Dave Lowry – who have held their positions since 2021 and 2022, respectively – about their possible futures with the team, but he also mentioned the possibility of bringing in someone from the outside.

“Jessica’s been part of that conversation,” Bylsma said. “Stu Bickell has been part of that conversation and what they’ve done the last two years in developing players down there — Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans — is evidence of that, so they are part of the conversation about going forward with the staff here.”

Who is Jessica Campbell?

Before joining the Firebirds staff, Campbell worked as an assistant and a skills coach for the Nurnberg Ice Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany. She was also an assistant coach for Team Germany at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship, where she became the first woman on the coaching staff of a men’s national team.

As a player, the Saskatchewan native represented Canada in two U-18 World Junior Championships. She captained the team in 2010, when she scored the gold medal-winning goal and was named tournament MVP. She also played five games for Canada at the 2015 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship.

Campbell also played three seasons for the Calgary Inferno of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) from 2014-17, winning the Clarkson Cup in 2016. Prior to playing professionally, she played four seasons at Cornell University, serving as captain in her senior season.

Bylsma, Campbell Continue to Chase Calder Cup Championship with Coachella Valley

In the meantime, Bylsma will remain in his role with Coachella Valley through the playoffs as the Firebirds seek their second consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Final. The Firebirds came within a Game 7 overtime goal of winning a Calder Cup championship a year ago, and they have once again made the Western Conference Final this season in a series that opens against the Milwaukee Admirals on May 29.

Campbell has played a huge part in Coachella Valley’s success over the past two seasons, as she is tasked with running the team’s power play. Kraken general manager Ron Francis said there haven’t yet been any conversations with Campbell about joining the team’s NHL coaching staff at the end of Coachella Valley’s playoff run, only internal talks with Bylsma about potential options.

Play

“The job she’s done now, there’s a reason why we hired her,” Francis said. “We didn’t hire her because she’s female. We hired her because we thought she’s a good coach. She has an interesting background not only with skating, but skill development. That’s been a big part of what they’ve been able to do with Coachella Valley. She runs the power play, works with the forwards, and works with everybody on helping improve their skating, their skill development and, as Dan said, both her and Stu Bickel have been a big part of their success down there.”