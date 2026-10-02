Kraken Put on Notice About Jared McCann Trade

The Seattle Kraken picked up their first win of the season on Thursday night as they thrashed the Flames in Calgary, 6-1.

They’re still in a tricky spot as a franchise, though. The push to achieve NHL-wide relevance continues, and it won’t be easy coming from their recent expansion entrance.

For the Kraken to continue on an upward trajectory, they need to get all their moves right. They don’t have an established-enough brand to fall flat on their face too often.

With that in mind, it’s never too early to think about what in-season moves they might need to continue moving in the right direction.

And one of those could involve Jared McCann, who in some ways may wind up looking like a very obvious trade candidate.

Jared McCann Trade Rumors

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently included McCann on his latest NHL trade board, giving him the No. 11 slot on that list — factoring in both likelihood to move and the talent of the player.

Richardson begins by summing up much of what has been mentioned above.