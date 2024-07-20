Kraken Owners ‘Favorites’ to Bring Back Seattle SuperSonics: Report

The NBA is inevitably headed toward an expansion. Now, it’s been reported that the owners of the Seattle Kraken are considered the “heavy favorites” to get an NBA franchise. That most probably means the return of the Seattle SuperSonics.

According to Randall Williams and Kim Bhasin of Bloomberg, Seattle and Las Vegas are the two strongest contenders to land NBA expansion franchises. In fact, the Las Vegas NBA team is also set to be the “most expensive” sports franchise based in the United States once the expansion becomes official.

“The looming bidding war for the NBA expansion team expected to be granted to Las Vegas is shaping up to be the most competitive and expensive sports deal in US history,” Bloomberg reported on July 19. “There’s been mounting speculation that the NBA will add two teams, with Seattle and Las Vegas being the top candidates. The league has been waiting to start the process until completing its media deals, which should be finished soon. Those agreements, which are expected to fetch about $75 billion, will then be used to price new franchises. Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, said this week that the league will turn to expansion in the fall.”

The NHL expanded to 32 teams adding the Seattle Kraken to the fold ahead of the 2021-22 season. The Kraken followed the steps of the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the league in time for the 2017-18 campaign.

On the other hand, the NBA removed the Seattle SuperSonics from their stable of teams after the 2007-08 season when the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City becoming the OKC Thunder.

According to Bloomberg, however, the SuperSonics could make a return in just a few years with the NBA willing to expand the 30-team league by two franchises, most probably returning to Seattle.

Seattle Kraken to Share Arena with NBA Franchise

One of the main reasons for Seattle to lead the race for an expansion basketball franchise is the presence of an NBA-ready venue in the town.

Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the NHL’s Kraken, was initially built with the NBA in mind, according to Kraken president Tod Leiweke.

“We built the arena in a very, very specific way to accommodate basketball,” Leiweke told Bloomberg on June 14. “We spent a lot of time because we knew there was another big moment coming in the NBA.”

It’s also worth noting that Climate Pledge Arena has hosted NBA pre-season games for the past two years. The owners announced on Monday, July 15 that a third matchup has been scheduled.

“The LA Clippers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, October 11 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as part of their 2024-25 preseason for Rain City Showcase presented by The Pokémon Company International,” the official press release reads. “This is the third straight preseason that the Clippers will host a game in Seattle. This year’s matchup will be sponsored by The Pokémon Company International, based in Bellevue, Wash. With this partnership, fans attending the event can expect exciting activations featuring the beloved Pokémon entertainment franchise.”

The Anticipated Return of the Seattle SuperSonics, Nearly a Reality

Seattle lost the SuperSonics in 200. Men’s basketball left the city in a relocation to Oklahoma City, where it’s been ever since.

The Sonics entered the NBA in 1967 and began play in the 1967-68 season. The franchise went on to win the championship just 11 years after being established, in 1979. The Sonics defeated the Washington Bullets 4-1 in the 1979 NBA Finals.

During their 41 seasons in Seattle, the Sonics retired six numbers. Those belonged to Gus Williams, Nate McMillan, Lenny Wilkens, Spencer Haywood, Fred Brown, and Jack Sikma.

The franchise is mired in nostalgia and truly a beloved one by fans across America and the world over. In a report published by The Athletic on December 6, 2023, the outlet highlighted Seattle and Las Vegas as the “front-runners” to land new NBA teams.

“Seattle and Las Vegas are believed to be the front-runners to land new NBA teams. Each city is considered to be a strong market. Silver has talked up Mexico City in recent years and said the league would be “looking seriously” at the city. He has also said Montreal and Vancouver have each shown interest in having an NBA team,” Mike Vorkunov wrote.

Since leaving Seattle, the franchise has reached the NBA Finals once (2012) but never won another title.