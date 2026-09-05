Arizona State Hockey Player Matthew Mayich Had Not Acclimated Yet, Report Says

The ‘miracle’ that the Mayich family needs might be a result of Arizona State hockey ignoring school policy, a new report from the Arizona Republic indicates. Matthew Mayich’s collapse from exertional heat stroke (EHS) on August 20 has likely ended his career, assuming Mayich is even able to recover.

His family’s lawyer, Rob Carey, has already indicated that the belief is that Mayich will never recover.

The latest report from the Arizona Republic describes Mayich as essentially “comatose.”

Arizona State staff members are on the road recruiting this weekend, multiple sources tell me. CHL rookie tournaments, plus CHL/USHL exhibition games are taking place. The program’s recruiting activity is continuing while ASU reviews the Aug. 20 workout that hospitalized Matthew… — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) September 4, 2026

Arizona State is currently conducting a review. Meanwhile, the Arizona State University police opened an investigation to assess “whether any criminal acts occurred.”https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Arizona State executive vice president James Rund is leading the university’s review. He serves as an associate professor in the Mary Lou Fulton College for Teaching and Learning Innovation. He’s also the Senior Vice President for Educational Outreach and Student Services.

Exertional Heat Guidelines for Arizona State Hockey

The hockey team and all other athletics at Arizona State have guidelines they are expected to follow. Athletes are expected to be acclimatized before beginning the types of exercises that precipitated Matthew Mayich’s collapse on August 20 in Tempe.

According to the report from the Arizona Republic, that process can sometimes last up to 14 days. It includes steadily increasing intensity and duration of any activity in the Arizona sun.

Carey said Mayich had only been in the Phoenix area for “five days max” at the time of the exercise. He told 12 News in Arizona that Arizona State hockey did not follow its own exertional heat policy.

Carey has used the term ‘miracle’ to describe Mayich’s chances of recovery.

The NCAA forbids preseason training sessions for hockey before the first day of the Fall semester. That was August 20, which was the earliest allowed for Arizona State hockey by NCAA rules. A non-university employee led the training.

The Korey Stringer Institute, named for the former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman who died from heat stroke during the Vikings’ 2001 training camp, indicates multiple factors can lead to EHS.

An NCAA Program in Distress

Mayich, 21, is a St. Louis Blues prospect. The Blues drafted Mayich 170th overall in 2023.

The Blues drafted Mayich 170th overall in 2023. Mayich attended Blues development camps in 2023 and 2024.

The sophomore defenseman joined Arizona State hockey in the transfer portal at the conclusion of last season. Now a sophomore, Mayich is entering his first year in Tempe after spending his freshman season at Clarkson University.

I would not dismiss this as a possibility. Regardless of the outcome of ASU’s review or what happens with the staff, seven players still have junior eligibility. I’m told several are exploring options away from ASU, and at least one senior is considering pro options. https://t.co/QwAAsTXgVO — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) September 4, 2026

A native of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Mayich played for Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, last season. Potsdam is just south of Ottawa and northwest of Lake Placid.