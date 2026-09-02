St. Louis Blues Make Huge Decision on New Captain

Last season, the St. Louis Blues struggled substantially, and as a result, at the trade deadline the team were very active, parting ways with key veterans like Justin Faulk and captain Brayden Schenn. Not only that, but there were changes made behind the bench and in the front office in the past few years, and now, this is an organization that’s going to look very different moving forward.

As a result, the team didn’t have a captain heading into training camp, but with the new season now less than a month away from beginning, the team have taken to social media to announce their newest captain.

Robert Thomas Named St. Louis Blues Captain

Given that this is a young team, there weren’t too many options on the roster, and as they’re building for the future, it makes sense that someone under the age of 30 would be given the title as new Blues captain.

While others may have been considered, there was likely only one main candidate all along, and on Wednesday, the Blues took to social media to announce forward Robert Thomas the 25th captain in franchise history.

At 27-years-old, Thomas has been with the Blues for eight seasons now, being a key piece of their Stanley Cup winning squad as a rookie, and given how he produces despite the lack of elite talent around him, it appears the organization believe he’s someone they can rely on as a leader and a player for the next decade. The move becomes even more obvious for St. Louis given that Thomas is currently locked in with the franchise for the next five years with an $8.125 million salary cap hit, as he is someone that can help lead this young core into a very successful era of Blues hockey.

Can the Blues Bounce Back in 2026/27?

In 2024/25, the Blues rode a red-hot second half all the way to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but last year, the organization clearly took a step back, and while they added immense draft and prospect capital as a result, the team will be hoping to make an impact in 2026/27.

Thomas will be a key piece of that, as he posted a solid 25 goals and 64 points last season, but after tallying point totals of 81 and 86 in the prior two years, it’s safe to say that he and the organization are hopeful that he can return to a point-per-game level play moving forward.

Ultimately, this squad is a mix of youth and experience despite the moves they made at the 2026 trade deadline, but with Robert Thomas now leading the charge into the future, there’s renewed optimism among Blues fans heading into the new season and beyond.