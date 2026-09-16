NHL Enforcer Ryan Reaves Announces Retirement

One of the NHL’s most revered enforcers retired today before training camps opened for the 2026-27 season.

Ryan Reaves decided to hang up his skates on Wednesday after playing 50 games last season with the San Jose Sharks. The longtime St. Louis Blue will torment the NHL no more.

The forward took to Instagram to make his announcement public and let fans know the corners were a little safer.

“I had dreams of being an athlete. Football, hockey—it didn’t matter. I learned at a young age that I just wanted to lay people out. The physical part of sports was what I was always drawn to. I knew that’s what I wanted, but tell 10-year-old Reavo he was going to play in the NHL for 16 seasons? I don’t think he’d believe you…

Today, I retire from the sport I’ve loved since I was 5 years old. It was a hell of a ride. Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey. There are too many to single out, so you’ll hear from me at some point. I may not be on the ice anymore, but I know I will always be close to hockey in one way or another.”

Reaves wreaked havoc during his career

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native played in 962 career regular-season games and was assessed 98 major penalties. Reaves had 18 misconducts and 9 game misconducts across playing for seven different organizations.

According to Hockey Fights, Reaves had 165 fights going back to the 2004-05 season. The website also credits his bout against Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Oliver as his top-rated fight on January 6, 2026.

There have been countless times Revaes has thrown a big open-ice hit and needed to drop the mitts. His most popular win in the eyes of Hockey Fights was on January 8, 2019, with the Vegas Golden Knights when he fought New York Rangers forward Adam McQuaid.

Former Blues teammate Scottie Upshall sounded off on Reaves’ retirement as well.

“Loved playing with you and crushing IPAs on the plane after games. Thanks for letting me blindside guys, finish hits late, and run my mouth knowing you were always there to protect me. Hell of a career, brother!”

Then, current head coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds and former Blues teammate Steve Ott made his remarks on Instagram as well.

“Uncle Reavo, you’ve seen a million faces and rocked them all! Congratulations on an amazing career; it’s an honor to call you a friend and teammate. The next adventure is going to be a great one!”

How Reaves’ hockey career started

If it weren’t for his father, Willard, then Reaves would never have played the game of hockey.

The Reaves family resided in Winnipeg as Willard played in the Canadian Football League for the Blue Bombers. It was there that Ryan was born and then was introduced to high-contact sports.

Reaves played both football and hockey before deciding to pursue a career on the ice. He was then selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2002 to the Western Hockey League. After the first of his three seasons with Brandon, he was selected by the Blues in the fifth round (No. 156) of the 2005 NHL Draft.

The enforcer made his NHL debut with the Blues on October 11, 2010, against the Anaheim Ducks. He was assessed 15 penalty minutes.

Reaves then scored his first NHL goal against the Ducks on Jan. 12, 2011, and finished his first season with four points and a lot more fights throughout his career.