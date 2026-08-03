St. Louis Blues and Star Center Robert Thomas Reportedly on Same Page

The St. Louis Blues never asked Robert Thomas to waive his full no-trade clause. Reportedly, they’re now on the same page following a tumultuous few months. As a result, Thomas had been connected to multiple different trade destination rumors. Now, it appears the Blues will not engage in a Robert Thomas trade. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported as much late last month.

It’s for the best. It seemingly made no sense that the Blues had interest in a Robert Thomas trade. So why did the rumors persist?

Robert Thomas Trade Made Little Sense from the Start

The Robert Thomas trade rumors seemed strange from the very beginning, particularly in the midst of a GM-of-the-future transition. The idea that outgoing GM Doug Armstrong might make such a major deal just months before GM-in-waiting Alex Steen ascended to the role seemed odd. Adding in that it was Thomas, arguably the franchise centerpiece, only raised the ‘odd’ factor. Additionally, the Blues signed Thomas to one of the best contracts in the NHL. At that point, odd is no longer a fitting descriptor. It was the type of fantasy move that would potentially make fans salivate across the league.

Former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram comes to mind here, particularly since a Buffalo-St. Louis trade had been rumored ahead of the March trade deadline. Byram, one year away from a massive payday in unrestricted free agency, returned a haul from Chicago. If he could draw the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, what would a Robert Thomas trade be worth? Thomas plays a more valuable position and is among the very best at it in the league. Thomas’s contract runs for five more seasons, all in the prime of his career, at a very manageable $8.125 million per season. Admittedly, Thomas has a full no-trade clause. That’s perhaps the only obstacle preventing St. Louis from a monster return.

Robert Thomas Trade Made Even Less Sense After Return from Injury

Almost on cue, Thomas exploded after returning from injury. He scored 33 points in 42 games during St. Louis’s dysmal 17-18-7 start to the season. That production was fine, though not spectacular. He went almost two months in between games, not playing from Jan. 11 to Feb. 28. Then, on March 1, the tear began. Thomas scored 31 points in his final 22 games, primarily playing big minutes with wingers Dylan Holloway and rising star Jimmy Snuggerud. The latter is now due for a mega raise. Meanwhile, the Holloway-Thomas-Snuggerud line was arguably the best in hockey over their 253 minutes together.

Potentially, a Robert Thomas trade could have been catastrophic for the St. Louis Blues. These trades are nearly impossible to win..

Player and Team are ‘Aligned Again’

Rutherford noted that team and player are once again ‘aligned.’ They’re so aligned, in fact, that Thomas could very well be the next captain.

Thomas, a first-round pick in 2017, broke into the league during St. Louis’s remarkable in-season turnaround and run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018-19. They ultimately defeated Boston in seven games. He showed flashes of the player he could be then, primarily playing in the Blues’ bottom-six. Since, Thomas blossomed into the type of player that most teams never find that late in the first round.

From the start of the Robert Thomas trade rumors, something felt wrong. It seemed impossible that a player so critically important to the Blues past, present and future could be considered trade bait. Thomas peeled back the curtain on some of what was going on inside the organization in his interview with Rutherford.

“Whether that’s personal, whether that’s team, whether that’s our philosophy as an organization — it’s been a couple of years where we’ve taken steps forward and steps back, and we hadn’t really gained any momentum.”

The lack of consistency became an issue, particularly involving Thomas’s long-time teammate Jordan Kyrou. The Blues traded the speedy winger to Washington in return for forward Connor McMichael, a first-round pick (No. 16 in 2026) and forward prospect Milton Gastrin.

St. Louis Blues Expectations with Thomas Next Season

Thomas returning is a good sign for a St. Louis team that finished the season the season with 37 points in its final 25 games. Consequently, that mark was fourth best in the NHL after the Olympic Break.

Despite adding McMichael, center Mason McTavish and defenseman Brandon Carlo, the betting market is bearish on St. Louis’s playoff chances. The Blues have the 11th best odds in the Western Conference of making the playoffs, according to FanDuel.

If the Blues, now moved on from a potential Robert Thomas trade, can play more like the team that excelled after the Olympic Break, we’ll likely never hear another peep about Robert Thomas on the trade block.