St. Louis Blues Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the St. Louis Blues. The Blues had a disappointing season last year as they dropped out of the playoff mix. The team posted a 37-33-12 record, which gave them 86 points in the NHL standings. They are hoping to get back into the postseason conversation next year, led by new general manager Alexander Steen. Steen takes over as GM for Doug Armstrong, who has transitioned to president of hockey operations.

Who are St. Louis’s Additions?

Key additions: Brandon Carlo, Dillon Dube, Ross Johnston, Connor McMichael, Mason McTavish

The Blues have made a few big additions this summer. Mason McTavish was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks. McTavish should get an increased role in St. Louis after his minutes decreased in Anaheim this past season. He provides a scoring touch and grit to the Blues top-six. Connor McMichael was also added to the team’s forward core from the Washington Capitals. He should also feature towards the top of the lineup. McMichael signed a six year $40.5 million extension upon being acquired by the team. Brandon Carlo was added from the Toronto Maple Leafs to bolster the defense. He should be a solid defensive third pair option for this club.

Who are St. Louis’s Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Justin Holl, Matthew Kessel, Jordan Kyrou, Hugh McGing, Hunter Skinner

The big loss for this Blues team is forward Jordan Kyrou, who was finally moved as he heads off to Washington after another year of persistent trade talk. Kyrou amassed 168 goals and 210 assists for 378 points in 488 games in his career with St. Louis. Star player Robert Thomas has also been caught up in trade rumors, but those talks have been shut down as the Blues don’t plan on moving him anytime soon.

Overall, it has been a summer of turnover in St. Louis. They lose a valuable top-six piece in Kyrou, but gain a couple back in McMichael and McTavish. The task will be tough for this team, led by coach Jim Montgomery, to return to the playoffs next season. The Central division is a gauntlet, filled with competitive teams throughout. The Blues hopes will hinge on some of their young players stepping up. How much better can Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway get? What kind of impact can the newcomers of McMichael and McTavish have on the offense? What can Dalibor Dvorsky do in his sophomore campaign? Can Philip Broberg and Logan Mailloux make further strides on the back-end? The goaltending will be a crucial factor as well. Joel Hofer will likely carry the brunt of the load as he outperformed Jordan Binnington handily last season. Will that rotation be good enough behind a questionable defense? Is there enough firepower up front on offense? This should be a team that is in the postseason hunt, but whether there are enough weapons on display to get them back there remains to be seen.

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.