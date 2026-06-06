Andrei Vasilevskiy Makes History With 2nd Vezina Trophy Win

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made history when he won his second Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender.

On Saturday, Vasilevskiy was announced as the Vezina Trophy winner, beating out finalists Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins.

Although Vasilevskiy had incredible numbers, he admitted to NHL.com that it was “a surprise” to win the award. That being said, he’s obviously thrilled, though he admitted he could have never done it without the team behind him in Tampa Bay backing up his stellar play in the crease.

“I’m really grateful. Professionally, this is one of your ultimate goals, but it’s all about the team. It takes a lot to have a good defensive team. I can’t say enough about (my teammates), about this organization, the trainers, coaches, the fans … it’s a team award,” Vasilevskiy said.

Vasilevskiy joins Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper, who won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach this year, to win major year-end trophies for the Lightning this season.

Tampa Bay winger Nikita Kucherov is also up for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s MVP, so it’s possible a third Lightning member could win a major trophy for this season’s performance.

Andrei Vasilevsky Makes History With 2nd Vezina Win

By winning his second Vezina Trophy, Vasilevsky joined an elite group of five NHL goalies who have won at least two Vezina Trophies and at least two Stanley Cup championships.

The elite group of five includes:

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets/Florida Panthers

Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils

Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens/Colorado Avalanche

Dominick Hasek, Buffalo Sabres/Detroit Red Wings

It’s an incredible group of goalies, as Broduer, Roy, and Hasek are all in the Hockey Hall of Fame. When it’s all said and done, look for both Vasilevskiy and Bobrovsky to join them in the HHOF.

2025-26 Vezina Trophy Voting

Here are the complete voting results for the 2025-26 Vezina Trophy.

2025-26 Vezina Trophy Voting