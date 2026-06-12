Tampa Bay Lightning Star Takes Home Prestigious NHL Award

The Tampa Bay Lightning were one of the best teams in the National Hockey League once again in 2025/26, posting a record of 50-26-6 during the regular season, and while that didn’t result in another Stanley Cup, they once again put the league on notice.

As always, the team dominated through their incredible depth on all three levels, but it was the play of superstar winger Nikita Kucherov that helped them dominate the competition in the Atlantic Division.

Nikita Kucherov Named Hart Trophy Winner

Kucherov was one of many players that performed at the highest level in 2025/26, as he was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy alongside Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Early on Thursday, it was announced that the winner would be revealed ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and now, we’ve officially got our answer.

As announced by the NHL on social media, it was the Lightning star that came away with the Hart Trophy, winning the award for the second time in what is quickly becoming one of the most impressive careers in the history of the league. In a heartwarming moment, Kucherov was surprised with the award at the Lightning’s practice facility, confirming that he was once again the best player in the entire league this season.

Kucherov Beats out the NHL’s Biggest Stars to Secure Second Hart Trophy

Appearing in 76 games this season, Kucherov was at his best once again, tallying 44 goals and 130 points, making it the fourth straight season of 100 points or more, and the sixth across his career dating back to the 2013/14 campaign. This is the second Hart Trophy of Kucherov’s career, with the other victory coming back in 2018/19 when he led the league in scoring with 128 points.

According to the NHL, Kucherov was four first-place votes ahead of Connor McDavid for the award, and overall, he secured just 10 more points than the Oilers captain, making this one of the closest votes in recent memory. While many believed that McDavid had the better season, Kucherov showed his class all year long, helping the Lightning battle through immense injury issues to remain one of the top teams in the East throughout the year.

After this year, Kucherov’s career numbers are now astounding, as he has 401 goals and 1,124 points across 879 games played for the Lightning, and with many years left in his career at just 32-years-old, we could be looking at an all-time great when it’s all said and done. Right now, Kucherov has the two Stanley Cups to his name, and now he’s won his second Hart Trophy, and with consistency that few in the NHL can match, this award and all the applause that comes with it have been greatly earned by the former second-round draft pick.