Maple Leafs Lose $14 Million Veteran In Scary On-Ice Incident

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in action on Thursday against the Original 6 rival New York Rangers, but unfortunately, they’re running into an injury problem that affects the back end.

During the first period of the contest at Scotiabank Arena, the Maple Leafs lost veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson after he collided with New York’s Justin Dowling, smacking his face into his helmet and falling to the ice; he went down the tunnel toward the team dressing room.

However, the good news is that despite appearing as though he could be done for the night, he’s come back to the bench.

Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson Hurt In Scary On-Ice Incident Vs. Rangers

During the first period of Thursday’s contest against the visiting New York Rangers, veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was hurt after his face smacked into the helmet of New York’s Justin Dowling.

He fell to the ice and departed the game, heading down the tunnel toward the club’s dressing room, and has not returned.

But the good news is that now, per David Alter, the Swedish blue liner is back on the bench.

So far this season, Ekman-Larsson has played in nine games and has a single assist while averaging 17:26 of ice time.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson Is In The Third Season Of A Four-Year Contract

Selected sixth overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (ninth overall pick) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Ekman-Larsson quickly became known for his offensive flair despite being a defenseman, and would later help the club reach the 2012 Western Conference Final.

He broke out offensively in 2014-15 with 23 goals, earning Norris Trophy consideration and eventually setting Arizona franchise marks for game-winning and power-play goals.

In 2018, Ekman-Larsson signed an eight-year, $66 million extension and became the Coyotes’ captain. However, he would not see the end of that contract with the Coyotes, as they traded him to the Vancouver Canucks in 2021.

Eventually, the rest of the deal was bought out in 2023, and he joined the Florida Panthers with a short-term contract, which culminated in winning the Stanley Cup in 2024. That summer, he signed a four-year, $14 million contract with the Maple Leafs, who then eliminated the club in the postseason in 2025 en route to a second straight Stanley Cup win.

He’s played 1,148 games and has 156 goals, 384 assists, and 540 points. He’s also tallied six goals and 12 assists in 62 career postseason games, which included the 2024 Stanley Cup win.