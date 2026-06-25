Maple Leafs Named Top Trade Fit for Golden Knights’ $37M Goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a significant move earlier this offseason when they traded goaltender Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers. This was after the 27-year-old goalie was the subject of trade rumors following the Maple Leafs’ disappointing 2025-26 season.

Now, after trading Woll, the Maple Leafs are being viewed as a potential match for one of the NHL’s most notable goalie trade candidates.

The Athletic’s Jesse Granger recently named the Maple Leafs as the “best landing spot” for Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill this offseason.

“More importantly for Toronto, Hill has a stellar playoff record,” Granger wrote. “Hill would pair well with Anthony Stolarz, who is under contract for the next four seasons at a modest $3.75 million cap hit. Both are big, athletic goalies with an edge to their game. Plus, Hill’s personality is built for the pressure of goaltending in Toronto.”

The idea of the Maple Leafs bringing in Hill after trading Woll is intriguing. However, the Maple Leafs have other roster needs that they must address, so they would need to think carefully before swinging a deal for an expensive goaltender like Hill.

Maple Leafs Would Be Taking a Big Gamble if They Traded for Hill

It is not a secret that the 2025-26 campaign was a tough year for Hill. In 27 games with the Golden Knights this season, he had a 10-9-6 record, an .871 save percentage, and a 3.04 goals-against average. With numbers like these, the Maple Leafs would be taking a serious gamble if they brought in Hill. This is especially so when noting that he is entering only the second season of his six-year, $37.5 million contract in 2026-27.

However, when looking at Hill’s resume, there is reason to believe that he could bounce back next season. Before this past season, he had a .901 save percentage or better in each of his previous seven campaigns. He also memorably led the Golden Knights to their Stanley Cup championship in 2023, posting a stellar .932 save percentage and a 2.17 goals-against average in 16 appearances. With this, he has shown that he can be a very good goalie when he is on his game.

Why the Maple Leafs Would Be Wise to Steer Clear of Hill

While Hill has the potential to bounce back, the Maple Leafs should probably avoid trading for him. One of the reasons why the Maple Leafs traded Woll this summer was to open the door for Dennis Hildeby to be on their NHL roster full-time. Hildeby proved that he is ready for the NHL this past season, as he had a .912 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average in 20 games for the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs also have a rising goalie prospect in Artur Akhtyamov, who just helped the Toronto Marlies win the Calder Cup in the AHL. In 22 games this postseason for the AHL club, he had a 15-7 record, a 2.22 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and two shutouts. With this, the 24-year-old is knocking on the door to the NHL, and bringing in Hill would only block him further.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs make a push for Hill. With the Maple Leafs having promising young goalies and other roster needs, they should probably avoid bringing in an expensive netminder like Hill.