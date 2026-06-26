Maple Leafs Named Potential Suitor for Red Wings’ 41-Goal Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill early on this offseason. It is not difficult to understand why, as the Maple Leafs just had a nightmare 2025-26 season and are due for more roster changes.

One area that the Maple Leafs should be looking to improve is their forward group. They could use at least one more top-six forward, and they are now being connected to a very interesting one from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Fourth Period recently named the Maple Leafs among the potential suitors for Red Wings star winger Alex DeBrincat, as trade rumors continue to surround the 28-year-old star winger.

“The Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken and Buffalo Sabres are some of the teams exploring the market for a top-line, scoring winger and could have interest in DeBrincat,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With the Maple Leafs looking to bounce back in 2026-27, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a push for a star sniper like DeBrincat this offseason. The Farmington Hills, Michigan native just had a monster season with the Red Wings in 2025-26, posting 41 goals, 44 assists, and 85 points.

With numbers like these, DeBrincat would be a massive addition to the Maple Leafs’ roster if they acquired him. He is exactly the kind of star forward that could help Toronto get back to being a threat in the Eastern Conference next season.

Where DeBrincat Could Fit In the Maple Leafs’ Lineup If Acquired

If the Maple Leafs acquired DeBrincat, there is no question that he would be placed in their top six. He could work incredibly well on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander, as all three players are very gifted offensively. However, DeBrincat could also play on the Maple Leafs’ first line with Auston Matthews and make some real magic.

DeBrincat would also give the Maple Leafs another major weapon to work with on their power play. The 2016 second-round thrives on the man advantage, and his 15 power-play goals with the Red Wings from this past season effectively demonstrate this.

Why the Red Wings Could End Up Trading DeBrincat

With DeBrincat being such a good player, some may be wondering why he has been creating chatter in the rumor mill this offseason. The primary reason for it is that the skilled sniper is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27 and can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

If contract extension negotiations do not go well between DeBrincat and Detroit, the Red Wings may have no choice but to trade him this offseason. He is far too valuable a player for the Red Wings to potentially lose for nothing next summer. However, a contract extension would put an end to all the trade rumors surrounding him.

If the Red Wings end up shopping DeBrincat, it would make a lot of sense for the Maple Leafs to make a serious bid for him. It will be interesting to see if they do just that from here.