Brother of Maple Leafs’ $92 Forward Signs With Toronto

Alex Nylander, the brother of Toronto Maple Leafs $92 million star forward William Nylander has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Nylander became a free agent on July 1, and after not being able to get a contract in the NHL, he signed with the Marlies, the Maple Leafs’ minor-league team.

🖊 News | We've signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract. #LongLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) July 28, 2024

Although Nylander signed with the Maple Leafs organization, he would need to sign an NHL contract in order to be called up to the Maple Leafs. So, the possibility of Alex and William playing with one another will have to wait a bit.

Alex is William’s younger brother, and he was drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 NHL draft. Nylander has skated in 121 NHL games between the Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets, as he’s recorded 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 points.

Last season, Nylander skated in 28 NHL games between Pittsburgh and Columbus recording 11 goals and 4 assists for 15 points.

Maple Leafs Fans Praise Signing of Nylander

After the announcement that the Marlies signed Nylander, Maple Leafs fans took to social media to praise the news that the Nylander brothers will both be playing pro hockey in Toronto.

“Wouldn’t it be awesome to see Alex find his footing with his brother on the same team and maybe the same line. Its only an AHL deal as of now, but seeing how Alex finished the season last year with CBJ shows he can compete at the NHL level, just needs to find consistency,” a fan added.

“W NYLANDER BROS TOGETHER,” a fan wrote.

The praise didn’t stop there as other fans think the Maple Leafs need to sign Alex to an NHL deal so he can play with William.

Nylander brothers on one line is going to hit different — Liam (@LiamHildebrand2) July 28, 2024

“BEST SIGNING OF THE OFF SEASON,” another fan wrote.

“Massive W, hopefully he can do well and get an nhl contract next year,” a fan added.

Whether or not Nylander will end up getting an NHL contract is to be seen, but he will be playing for the Marlies for the 2024-25 season.

William Nylander Heaped Praise on Brother

Despite being a top-10 pick in the NHL, Alex Nylander has struggled to produce and be a consistent player.

But, after being traded to the Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 NHL season, he started to have more success as he had 11 goals and 4 assists for 15 points in 23 games. As he started to produce for the Blue Jackets, William heaped praise on his brother and what he accomplished in Columbus.

Alex Nylander has eight goals and 11 points through 11 games since getting traded to Columbus. William Nylander: "I'm a super proud brother. He's been battling his entire career and been given a really good chance to play and showing what he can do. I mean, super proud brother." https://t.co/qNLF1NKRCY — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) March 17, 2024

“I’m a super proud brother,” William said about his brother Alex on March 16. “He’s been battling his entire career and been given a really good chance to play and showing what he can do. I mean, super proud brother.”

As for William, he’s set to enter the first year of an eight-year $92 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in January. He was drafted by Toronto with the eighth overall selection in the 2014 NHL draft.

Nylander has skated in 603 NHL games recording 217 goals and 311 assists for 528 points. He’s added 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points in 53 NHL playoff games.