Maple Leafs Reportedly ‘All-in’ on Acquiring Superstar $57.5M Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be the team to watch as free agency opens up at noon ET on July 1.

Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Zach Werenski has reportedly requested a trade, and his top two teams are the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Maple Leafs. Yet, TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger revealed that the Maple Leafs are all-in on trying to acquire Werenski.

“An intriguing day ahead. The D market is wild. Toronto is “all-in” on Werenski. Fun times,” Dreger wrote on X.

The Maple Leafs acquiring Werenski would be a blockbuster, but it’s unclear what Toronto would give up. Matthew Knies would likely have to be part of a package, but there would have to be more to it.

Werenski is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL. He has two years left of his six-year, $57.5 million deal with the Blue Jackets.

Werenski recorded 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points in 75 games last season. He also helped Team USA win Olympic gold.

Werenski Open to Trade to Maple Leafs

After Werenski informed Columbus that he wouldn’t be extending, it seemed likely he would be traded.

Several teams have been interested in the superstar defenseman, but reports indicate he wants to go to Tampa Bay or Toronto.

“Will reiterate again that Tampa Bay and Toronto would be among the top teams I think Werenski would accept a trade to. But can those teams satisfy CBJ trade requirements remains to be seen,” NHL insider Pierre LeBrun wrote on X.

Werenski being traded would be a blockbuster, but it came as a surprise to the Blue Jackets.

“I’m as shocked as anyone that this came up,” Bowness said at Blue Jackets development camp. “I mean, at the end-of-the-year meetings, we looked each other in the eye and had great meetings and gave each other a hug leaving, and all that. So, everything was good. So, I was a shocked and caught off guard like everyone else. But it is what it is.”

Werenski was selected eighth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets.

Toronto Wanted to be Aggressive

The Maple Leafs had a disappointing season, and now Toronto is hoping to get back on track.

Toronto selected Gavin McKenna first overall, and now the new Maple Leafs GM, John Chayka, said he’s hoping to be aggressive this offseason.

“I think we are going to try to make the team better. That is an avenue for us,” Chayka said. “It is a balance of these things. We are going to be disciplined and do things that help us and help the team in the short and long term. There are some players we like. There are some needs we have. We will be aggressive, but we will also make sure we are not doing anything to hurt the future.”

The Maple Leafs have just under $21 million in cap space.