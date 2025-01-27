Analyst Calls for Maple Leafs to Trade For $49 Million Superstar From Rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline. One analyst calls them to make a blockbuster with a rival.

NHL analyst Jesse Courville-Lynch of The Hockey Writers urges the Maple Leafs to trade for Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins.

“The Maple Leafs should be all over Marchand if he is available. He is a perfect middle-six forward with playoff experience. And, has been a key part of the Bruins’ success with his strong physical two-way style of play,” Courville-Lynch wrote. “He is despised by opposing fans for his antics on the ice sometimes. But his presence is felt as he has been one of the most consistent players on the Bruins’ roster for quite some time.

“If the price is right and the Maple Leafs find a way to fit him in, with retention likely playing a heavy factor, they should try to acquire him for a playoff run,” Courville-Lynch added. “He may only end up being a rental acquisition. But he would turn the Maple Leafs from contenders to favorites if a deal was made. Throughout his career, he has scored 418 goals and added 548 assists for 966 points through 1079 games which comes out to a 0.90 points-per-game average.”

Marchand is in the final year of his eight-year $49 million deal. He would be a top-six player with the Maple Leafs who can also add some grit to the lineup.

Marchand has recorded 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points in 51 games.

What Would the Maple Leafs Give up for Marchand?

Trading for Marchand would be a blockbuster for the Maple Leafs, but what would the cost be?

The first problem for the Maple Leafs would be fitting Marchand’s salary. But, Courville-Lynch believes Toronto could get a third team to retain money to make it work.

If that is the case, Courville-Lynch believes a deal involving draft picks would make sense for both sides.

“They could find a third team to take even more retention dropping his cap hit to $2,041,067 which would make acquiring him a little easier,” Courville-Lynch wrote. “But then they would have to consider if they would be willing to risk him leaving in free agency considering he’s an unrestricted free agent following after the 2024-25 season concludes. These would be complex negotiations. But his skillset and playstyle are exactly what the Maple Leafs need to push themselves into true contention.

“The Maple Leafs should be all over Marchand if he becomes available,” Courville-Lynch added. “He could be the missing piece for a Stanley Cup run if they choose to spend some money at the 2025 Trade Deadline. But they may have to be willing to overpay a bit to make a deal work. Realistically, they should be willing to pay a second-round pick, a prospect, and a fourth-round pick.”

Marchand is a two-time NHL All-Star and Stanley Cup champion.

Bruins Could Deal Marchand

Although Boston is fighting for a playoff spot, Marchand’s name has come up in trade talks.

The Bruins captain and star forward would be highly sought after. One rival NHL executive told The Athletic that he wouldn’t be surprised if he was dealt.

“If they think it’ll help the team,” one hockey operations executive said to The Athletic when asked if the Bruins will trade Marchand. “All bets are off.”

Marchand was drafted 71st overall in the 2006 NHL draft by the Bruins.