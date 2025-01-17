Analyst Calls for Maple Leafs to Trade for $104.4 Million Superstar

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top contenders in the NHL and one analyst calls for them to make a blockbuster trade.

Toronto is in the market for a centerman, and NHL analyst Edward Eng of EditorinLeaf calls for the Maple Leafs to trade for Sidney Crosby from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“But what the Leafs should really do is to go big and try to add a potential game-changer to take this team to an unbeatable level. With that, Toronto should do all they can to acquire superstar Sidney Crosby and give him that one more chance at glory,” Eng wrote.

Crosby is in the final year of his 12-year $104.4 million deal with the Penguins. But, he did sign a two-year $10.4 million extension with the Maple Leafs so it does seem unlikely Pittsburgh would trade him.

Eng does admit getting Crosby to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Maple Leafs would be a difficult task.

“It may appear to be a difficult task for the Leafs to accomplish, since after all, Crosby has been so dedicated to his Pittsburgh Penguins team that he has spent his entire NHL career thus far with that one and only club,” Eng wrote…

“With the Penguins potentially looking to be headed towards a third consecutive year of being left out of the playoff picture, giving Crosby a legitimate chance at a Stanley Cup once again before he ultimately calls it a career might just be enough to entice him to finally move on from Pittsburgh,’ Eng added.

Crosby has skated in 46 games recording 12 goals and 36 assists for 48 points.

Analyst Believes Crosby is Missing Piece for Maple Leafs

Toronto has a need at center and adding Crosby would solidify their roster.

Eng also believes Crosby’s leadership would help put them over the top and make them legit Cup contenders.

“As for the Leafs, the addition of Crosby would instantly transform them into top contenders,” Eng wrote. “That is because by inserting him into their lineup, he will automatically give them superior depth down the middle and the opportunity to form a “super line” whenever needed to demolish the opposition. In addition, Crosby has the innate ability to make those that he plays with into star-like players. Just ask Chris Kunitz, Jake Guentzel, and Bryan Rust. More importantly, at age 37, Crosby hasn’t lost too much of his step just yet…

“The Maple Leafs should forget about minor trade moves or moves to address a particular need. Instead, they should go for the biggest fish and experience what it really means to win with real star power. It is about time for Crosby to add a fourth championship to his resume. While doing the improbable in helping the Leafs finally end their Stanley Cup drought,” Eng concluded.

Crosby helped lead the Penguins to Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Crosby Wants to Remain in Pittsburgh

The Penguins signed Crosby to a two-year extension this offseason. Which he says hopefully keeps him in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

“I think just the years, just not knowing, trying to project how you’re going to feel,” Crosby said in a statement. “And the number of years, it’s hard. And just making sure that it’s something that made sense for both myself and the team. Just trying to figure out in my mind kind of what that looked like. It was a pretty smooth process. So like I said, I’m glad it’s done and I can focus on playing. I’m really grateful that I can keep playing here for a number of years.”

Crosby was selected first overall in the 2005 NHL draft.