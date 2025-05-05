Analyst Shares Surprising Contract Prediction for Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have two of the best unrestricted free agents this summer, but also could have the best restricted free agent.

Matthew Knies has been playing on Toronto’s top line and is a pending RFA. His stock has only risen all season and in the playoffs, which should help him get a massive contract this summer, as he is also at risk of being offer-sheeted.

NHL analyst John Buccigross of ESPN was on Spittin’ Chiclets’ Avalanche-Stars Game 7 live stream on May 3 and gave a surprising contract prediction for Knies.

“Well, I’m sure he’s looking at Wyatt Johnston,” Buccigross said. “It’s different, Johnston is a center, but that contract for his agent and him, that’s the comparable… I think Knies will be a 40-30 guy, I don’t know if he’ll be a point-per-game guy, he will never be a big assist guy. But, if he’s scoring 40 goals, then he’s going to be an 8-9 (million-dollar player).”

Johnston signed a five-year, $42 million deal, which is worth $8.4 million per season. Although Johnson is a center, which is more important than the wing, which Knies plays.

However, Buccigross points out that Dallas is in a tax-free state, which made Johnston likely take less. So, the analyst thinks Knies could be searching for $8.5 million to $9 million per season. But, if he does get that, the hope for Maple Leafs fans is that it would be for eight years, and now the five that Johnston signed for.

Johnston recorded 33 goals and 38 assists for 71 points in 82 games this season. Knies, meanwhile, recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 games.

Insider: Re-Signing Knies a Priority for Maple Leafs

Knies has been a key player for Toronto this season and has become a star player for the Maple Leafs.

With Knies being an RFA this offseason, TSN’s NHL insider Chris Johnston says re-signing the power forward is a priority for Toronto.

“Well, Matthew Knies is a big priority for the Maple Leafs,” Johnston said on Insider Trading. “So well, I can understand to some degree where the speculation of an offer sheet might be out there and being discussed. (But), I don’t believe it’s really a threat when it comes to this player. There’s a couple of reasons for that, Matthew Knies himself is not really interested in entertaining an offer sheet.

“I don’t think that this is something that him or his agent is looking for heading into the marketplace and the second part of that is the Maple Leafs feel they have plenty of cap space to get their business done this summer… I really believe the Leafs are in a position to sign this player and if he were to sign an offer sheet, they’d likely match it,” Johnston added.

Knies was selected 57th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. He’s playing on the Maple Leafs’ top line with Auston Matthews and Marner.

Knies Wants to Remain With Maple Leafs

Although Knies has been an important player for the Maple Leafs, his name came up in trade rumors at the deadline for Mikko Rantanen.

Yet, nothing happened as Toronto didn’t want to move him. After the deadline, Knies said he wants to be in Toronto and is grateful he still is with the Maple Leafs.

“A little nerve-wracking. I wanted to stay here and be a part of this group. But I tried to not focus on it. It’s out of my control. So I let them handle their business. And, fortunately I’m still here and just excited,” Knies said.

Knies recorded 3 goals in 6 playoff games in Round One.