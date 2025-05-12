Analyst Expects Maple Leafs’ $15 Million Forward to be Suspended for Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be without an important player in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on May 14.

The Maple Leafs won the first two games of the series at home before losing Games 3 and 4. At the end of Game 4, Max Domi skated and hit Panthers’ captain Aleksandar Barkov from behind, a hit that Sportsnet’s NHL analyst JD Bunkis believes will result in a suspension, as Domi got a five-minute major for the hit.

“They are going to have one that is forced,” Bunkis said on Leafs Talk about a Game 5 lineup change. “Domi is in jail. At the very end of the game, Domi ran Barkov from behind, this is a suspension, period, duh, look at it. It’s multiple strides into the numbers, he’s close to the boards. That’s a game. People aren’t going to like to hear it.”

Bunkis believes it’s a dangerous and reckless hit that wasn’t needed, especially at the end of the game with no time on the clock, which is why he expects there to be a suspension.

Bunkis’ co-host, Justin Bourne, also agreed that he thinks it likely will be a suspension due to the fact that Domi is a repeat offender and it was a reckless hit against a star player.

“Dangerous spot on a great player. Game over,” Bourne said about the hit.

Domi is in the first year of his four-year, $15 million deal with the Maple Leafs. In the playoffs, he has 2 goals and 2 assists for 4 points in 10 games.

Panthers’ Bennett Claims Domi Took a Run at Barkov

After the game, Florida Panthers star forward Sam Bennett wasn’t pleased with Domi’s hit on Barkov.

Barkov is the Panthers’ captain and one of the best players in the NHL. Bennett believes Domi knew what he was doing with his hit.

“Obviously, he was trying to take a run at Barky at the end there,” Bennett said. “The boys did a good job jumping in there and sticking up for Barky. I mean, it’s been a physical series, so I expect more of that.”

The hit resulted in a scrum to end the game, and whether or not Domi will face any discipline is to be seen.

But, regardless, Florida won both games at home to even up the series 2-2. Game 5 is set for May 14 in Toronto.

Maple Leafs Star Says They Were Outplayed in Game 4

Toronto lost both games in Florida as the Panthers now have the momentum in the series.

After the 2-0 Game 4 loss, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said they were outplayed and needed to be better.

“There was times where we were better, but I think just consistently, over the 60 minutes, they outworked us and outplayed us in that area,” Matthews said… “We knew it wasn’t gonna be easy. We’re playing the defending Cup champs.”

William Nylander, meanwhile, knew it was going to be a tough series. So, being tied isn’t a surprise as Nylander is expecting a tough battle.

“They did a good job keeping us on the outside, and (it was) hard getting to the inside. Letting their goalie see the puck,” Nylander added. “Yeah, they did a great job. I mean, 2-2 series. It’s tough battle.”

Toronto still has the home ice advantage in the series.