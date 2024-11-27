Analyst Calls For Maple Leafs to Trade For Sidney Crosby in Stunning Move

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes of TSN believes the Toronto Maple Leafs should try and trade for Sidney Crosby.

Crosby has been with the Pittsburgh Penguins since he was selected first overall in the 2005 NHL draft. However, with his career coming to an end and the Penguins not in the playoff picture, many analysts want to see him be traded so he can chase another Stanley Cup contender.

OverDrive host Hayes believes the Maple Leafs should try and acquire Crosby as he’d be a perfect fit for them.

“The Leafs need someone up the middle to put them over the top. Who knows this organization better than Dubas in terms of what you want?,” Hayes said. “Why Colorado? Because he’s buddies with MacKinnon… That’s the play (Crosby to Toronto). Every time I talk about I want Sid out, and I want Sid out, I’m going to put the Leafs on blast and say you have to go get him. If he’s available go get him.”

If the Maple Leafs would trade for Crosby, it would be a stunning move and would be one of the biggest trades in NHL history.

Crosby signed a two-year $17.4 million extension that begins in the 2025 NHL season.

Hosts Ponder What Maple Leafs Would Give Up For Crosby

Following Hayes bringing up the potential Crosby deal, his co-host Jamie McLellan wondered what Toronto would have to give up to get the superstar forward.

“What if Kyle says I’ll take Easton Cowan?,” McLellan said.

“Sure, let’s talk. Sid has two more years left on his deal,” Hayes responded. “How long is this window in Toronto? How big is the window? Sid has this year and two left, that’s a three-year contract with Sid up the middle of the ice.”

The hosts believe any trade would involve multiple draft picks, and Cowan who is the Maple Leafs’ top prospect.

Although the trade does seem like a hypothetical, if Crosby does get dealt to the Maple Leafs it would make Toronto a legit Stanley Cup contender.

Penguins Want Crosby to Remain in Organization

Although Hayes floated the idea of Crosby being traded, the Penguins want to keep the star forward in the organization.

Crosby has only ever played for the Penguins, and after he signed the two-year extension he was thrilled to remain in Pittsburgh.

“Just glad that it’s done. I’m really happy to know that I’ll be here for a few more years,” Crosby said. “My last contract, I don’t think I thought about the possibility of still playing beyond that, so I’m just really happy that it’s worked out this way.”

Dubas, meanwhile, said it was a goal to get Crosby signed and making him a Penguin for life.

“There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization,” Dubas said. “Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey’s greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win. Both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career.”

The star forward has led the Penguins to three Stanley Cups in his career.