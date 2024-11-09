Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Re-Acquire Veteran Forward From Struggling Team

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been active in trade talks throughout the years near the deadline, and that will likely be the case again.

Toronto is a legit Stanley Cup contender and will look to bolster its roster before the trade deadline. NHL analyst Stephen Nixon of Editor In Leaf believes the Maple Leafs should try to re-acquire Ryan O’Reilly from the Nashville Predators.

“If you’re the Leafs, what do you do? Do you go after one of the big boy’s and help make the Predators more flexible against the salary cap, or take on a smaller contract that helps spark a change in the Predators dressing room? Personally, if I’m Brad Treliving, I’m calling Trotz immediately and am going after these two players specifically: Ryan O’Reilly and Colton Sissons,” Nixon wrote.

“The Leafs need depth, specifically at center and could use O’Reilly and Sissons’ services immediately,” Nixon added. “O’Reilly would be the perfect player to come back, especially after he failed to re-sign in Toronto in July, 2023. However, he may still want to stay in Nashville despite the losing, as this is what he said when asked about why he signed in Nashville.”

O’Reilly was acquired by the Maple Leafs in February of 2023. He finished the season with Toronto and played in the playoffs, but left the Maple Leafs in free agency to sign with Nashville.

But, Toronto has a need at center which O’Reilly fits in perfectly. He adds some offense and defensive ability which is needed.

“The Leafs are very close to being a Stanley Cup contender and one big trade with Nashville could really help change things,” Nixon added.

Analyst Likes Maple Leafs Roster With O’Reilly

If Toronto does go out and try to re-acquire O’Reilly, who’s in the second year of his four-year $18 million deal, he would bolster the roster.

Nixon also believes pushing John Tavares to the third-line center which makes them that much better.

“If either O’Reilly or Sissons joined the team, you could get really creative with your lines, as I’d personally love to see something like this,” Nixon wrote:

First Line: Matthew Knies/Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner

Second Line: Max Domi/Colton Sissons or Ryan O’Reilly/William Nylander

Third Line: Max Pacioretty/John Tavares/Nicholas Robertson

Fourth Line: Bobby McMann/David Kampf/Steven Lorentz

The forward lines would be much deeper and harder to play against with the acquisition of O’Reilly or Sissons from Nashville.

However, it is uncertain that O’Reilly will want to go back to Toronto. After departing the Maple Leafs in free agency, he said the spotlight was something he didn’t like.

“It wasn’t the ultimate decision there. I think so many things come into play, but yeah I think that is a factor as well,” O’Reilly said on First Up on TSN 1050. “It is different. It is something I did enjoy for the time there but I just felt it was better to be somewhere else.”

O’Reilly has skated in 1087 games recording 285 goals and 496 assists for 781 points in his career.

Predators Could Enter Rebuild

Nashville was considered big winners of the offseason by adding Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei in free agency.

However, to begin the season, the Predators are 4-9-1 and in last place in the Central Division. It’s been a disappointing start and Nashville GM Barry Trotz hinted at possibly entering a rebuild now.

“I’m trying to do some things right now,” Trotz said. “We will be limited a little bit because of some of the contracts that we do have. If we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan…

“What we did in the summer was fantasy hockey until we become a good team,” Trotz added. “If we do not become a good team, then we’re going to see a lot more of our kids starting their process.”

Nashville will return to the ice on November 9 at home against Utah.