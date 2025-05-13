Analsyt Explains Why Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Make Any Lineup Changes For Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost two straight games against the Florida Panthers as the series is now tied 2-2.

The Maple Leafs were shut out in Game 4 and didn’t play well. Despite not playing well, NHL analyst Steve Dangle doesn’t think the team should change their lineup. Although Florida was able to pick on some lines, in Game 5, Toronto has the last change, which is why he doesn’t think any lineup changes should happen.

“Do you adjust the lineup? I don’t know if you have to. I think Game 6 in Florida – which we now know is guaranteed to happen, I wouldn’t ice this lineup, I still like the Laughton line,” Dangle said on his YouTube channel. “The Tavares wasn’t as effective, the Matthews line wasn’t as effective, the Domi line, garbage on the road when the Panthers control the last change. That is one thing I would change. But at home, would I change it? I don’t know.”

Having the last change is a big part of why Dangle doesn’t think Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube should make any changes. But, if he does, Toronto has options to put in like Nick Robertson, who scored 15 goals this season, or David Kampf, a defensively responsible center.

Ultimately, Dangle believes the minimal lineup changes won’t make a difference until Auston Matthews and the star players step up and start scoring.

Maple Leafs Coach Open to Lineup Changes

Although the Maple Leafs lost both games in Florida, Toronto still has home ice in the series.

However, the momentum is on Florida’s side, and with that, Maple Leafs coach Craig Brube hinted at a possible lineup change in Game 5.

“I thought most guys were engaged. There are guys who can do more. And we’re going to need more out of them,” Berube said on May 12. “So, we’ll figure that out and handle that… We’ll look at a couple of different options and what we think will be best for the team. We’ve got a couple of days to think about it, and see if we feel there’s a better option.

Any lineup change would likely come to the forward group after Toronto was shut out in Game 4.

Maple Leafs’ Captain Says Team Has to be Better

Toronto had a 2-0 series lead and looked to be in control of the series.

However, the Maple Leafs lost both games on the road, and captain Auston Matthews says the team was outplayed.

“There was times where we were better, but I think just consistently, over the 60 minutes, they outworked us and outplayed us in that area,” Matthews said… “We knew it wasn’t gonna be easy. We’re playing the defending Cup champs.”

Beurbe, meanwhile, believes Florida tying the series up shows everyone how tough and difficult it is to win.

“I think that the group understands it’s going to be a tough series,” Berube said. “We knew that going in. It’s going to be a long series. We lose two (in Florida) here, but we lost two against Ottawa in a row and came out in Game 6 and got it done.”

Game 5 is set for May 14 at 7 p.m. ET.