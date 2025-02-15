Analyst Links Maple Leafs to Gritty 3-Time Cup Champ in Potenital Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to add to its roster ahead of the March 7 trade deadline and one analyst links them to a gritty forward.

Shane Seney of LeafsNation links the Maple Leafs to three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon from the Chicago Blackhawks. Seney believes Maroon would add playoff experience and some size to the fourth line.

“If the Maple Leafs want some more Stanley Cup Playoff experience in the dressing room for the home stretch of the season, Maroon could be ripe for the taking,” Seney wrote. “The 36-year-old ‘Big Rig’ is a pending free agent making $1.3 million against the cap, and so far in 49 games, Maroon has scored three goals, 13 points, and has landed 80 hits.

“Toronto’s had a very inconsistent bottom-six this season, and frankly, they don’t have much identity, so adding Maroon gives the Leafs more size and strength among their depth options,” Seney added. “It’s worth noting that Maroon, who won three Stanley Cups in a row, won his first one under Craig Berube in St. Louis, when he averaged 12:20 of ice-time in their Cup run, including causing havoc in front of the net on the Blues’ second power-play unit.”

As Seney writes, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube is familiar with Maroon, which could entice Toronto to make a move for him.

The cost to acquire Maroon also wouldn’t be much, as he would add some depth to the bottom of the lineup and could be a locker-room leader for the Maple Leafs.

Maroon is a Proven Winner for Maple Leafs

Although adding Maroon wouldn’t put Toronto over the top, Seney thinks it would be a wise move.

Maroon won three straight Stanley Cups in his career, winning the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and then winning back-to-back with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. Although Maroon doesn’t add much offense, the analyst says the playoff experience and his leadership would be good to add.

“Maroon won’t be at the top of the Leafs’ trade wish list, but when it comes to adding character, a proven winner, and some more toughness for the playoffs, he’s a great candidate to consider. It’s all going to come down to how much Treliving values the likes of Connor Dewar and Pontus Holmberg, and if the Leafs’ GM would like a different look, Maroon is that and then some,” Seney added.

Maroon signed a one-year $1.3 million deal with the Blackhawks. He recorded 3 goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 49 games.

Maple Leafs GM Looking to Add to Roster

Toronto is one of the top teams in the NHL, and the Maple Leafs will be active ahead of the trade deadline.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says the team is looking to add to its roster.

“You want good players, right? If there’s one out there that fits, reliable on both sides of the puck, certainly somebody that can add offense, all those types of things,” Treliving said. “What you want and sometimes what’s available are two different things.”

Toronto is currently 33-20-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.