Analyst Calls for Maple Leafs to Trade $60 Million Star Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL and are expected to add ahead of the trade deadline.

However, NHL analyst Stephen Nixon of EditorinLeaf believes Toronto could be in a spot to subtract from their team. Nixon believes the Maple Leafs should trade star defenseman Morgan Rielly.

“It’s not that I hate Rielly, nor think that he isn’t a top-four defenseman,” Nixon wrote. “But on a Stanley Cup roster, I envision him as the third-best defenseman. And unfortunately based on his salary, you can’t really afford to put him in that role, unless you trade someone of Marner or Tavares’ salary and that isn’t happening this year.

“Maybe they come off the books this summer and the Leafs go heavy on defensemen in free agency or via trade, but as of right now, the only solution to improve their defense is by trading their highest-paid defenseman,” Nixon added.

Rielly is in the third year of his eight-year $60 million deal. He plays on the top power play which has also been a struggle. Ultimately, Nixon believes the Maple Leafs need to move on from Rielly and his cap hit to use that money to add an impact player.

“I seriously think that it’s time for the Leafs to look under the hood and consider what they have with Rielly because it feels like they’re looking at a brand new Ferrari that has a 3-cylinder engine in it. It would be a tough blow to the fanbase, but if done correctly, we could be looking back at this type of move as the catalyst of a championship. (Assuming he’d waive his no-movement clause),” Nixon concluded.

Rielly has recorded 5 goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 45 games this season.

Analyst Says Rielly Isn’t Playing Good Enough

A big reason why Nixon believes Rielly should be traded along with his cap is due to his play.

Rielly was supposed to be an impact offensive defenseman, but that hasn’t been the case. His poor play on the power play is also an issue for Nixon.

“Rielly’s point totals have been fine throughout his career, finishing with 50-plus points on four occassions, including a 72-point campaign in 2018-19,” Nixon added. “But the goal contribution has been weak. In 834 career games, Rielly only has 85 goals. Currently, in his 12th season, he’s only averaging seven goals per season. That just isn’t good enough for the type of player he’s supposed to be…

“If you look across the NHL, every other team’s best defenseman contributes on the power-play, such as Cale Makar, Roman Josi, Quinn Hughes, Aaron Ekblad, Adam Fox, Evan Bouchard and Victor Hedman, yet Rielly doesn’t and he’s making the same amount of money as Ekblad.”

Rielly has spent his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs after being selected fifth overall in 2012.

Maple Leafs Getting Impact Defenseman Back

Toronto is expected to get impact defenseman Jake McCabe back in the lineup on January 16.

McCabe hasn’t played since January 5 and after practice, he says it’s a coach’s decision if he plays.

“It’s a coach’s decision, so I’m not going to make any line of decisions for him,” McCabe said.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, meanwhile, says McCabe had a good practice and is trending in the right direction.

“I thought he had a good practice. He looked fine. We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Berube said of McCabe.

The Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils on January 16.