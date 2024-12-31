Analyst Links Maple Leafs to Former 40-Goal Scorer to Bolster Offense

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be active ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline to bolster its roster.

Toronto will look to acquire a third-line center, while another forward and defenseman could be of need. According to NHL analyst Chris Gerics of Hockey Patrol, the Maple Leafs should try and trade for struggling Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner.

“Not too often does a former elite goal scorer fall into your lap, but for Brad Treliving and company, Skinner would be the solution to a lot of issues,” Gerics wrote. “Able to slide in the Top 9, he can play the wing alongside Mitch Marner (and give Matthew Knies a much-needed reprieve) or help John Tavares and William Nylander on the second. Heck, he can even line up with Nick Robertson and Max Domi to form a speedy, grindy checking line that has a lot of scoring potential.”

Skinner signed a one-year $3 million deal with the Oilers but he’s struggled to produce. However, Geric believes Skinner could fit in nicely on the Maple Leafs third-line with not much expectation on him.

“It would give the Maple Leafs a solid veteran with playoff experience and the potential to break out and score a ton of goals for a team desperate for offense. Brad Treliving should be blowing up the Oilers’ phone to see what it would cost to bring Skinner into the fold,” Geric added.

Skinner has skated in 35 games recording 6 goals and 6 assists for 12 points. His career-high is 40 goals which he did in 2018-19, while his career-high in points is 82 points.

Potential Trade Maple Leafs Can Make For Skinner

If Toronto does trade for Skinner, Geric doesn’t think the cost will be too high.

Instead, the NHL analyst thinks it would cost a bottom-six forward and a draft pick to get Edmonton to move on.

“He’s fairly cheap at $3M although the Leafs will probably need to add a few draft picks to sweeten the deal, if Edmonton feels they can revive him still though comments from his head coach might say otherwise. A deal for Pontus Holmberg, a late 2025 pick and the team’s 2026 third-rounder should be enough to sway Stan Bowman to part with Skinner,” Geric wrote.

Skinner would be able to add some offense to the bottom of the Maple Leafs lineup which has been an issue for Toronto in past years in the playoffs.

Oilers Scratch Skinner

Edmonton signed Skinner to a one-year deal as he was expected to help chip in offensively.

However, he has struggled to fit in and was a healthy scratch. Before he was healthy scratched, the Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch called out Skinner for his play.

“Just play good hockey,” Knbolauch said on December 22. “I look at our team and who is he elevating? We’ve got a lot of guys that are playing really well right now. He’ll have his opportunity. The season’s long. There’s injuries, there’s guys that go through slumps.”

The Oilers are currently 21-12-3 and in third place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton will return to the ice on December 31 against the Utah Hockey Club.