Insider ‘Not Convinced’ Maple Leafs Won’t Re-Sign Mitch Marner in Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game 7, which many thought should end the Core Four era.

However, NHL analyst and TSN’s OverDrive host Bryan Hayes doesn’t think the Maple Leafs will let Marner walk in free agency. Instead, he believes the team will re-sign him as he thinks the team won’t want to lose the star forward for nothing.

“There is this conclusion that has taken off that he is gone,” Hayes said on OverDrive on May 20. “That may be the case, it may be the case that he has made up his mind that he has to leave. Maybe there is a scenario where the Leafs look at it and say we need to change, too. But, I’m not convinced as I was a day ago that it’s a foregone conclusion he’s out of there.”

Marner completed his six-year, $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs, and many expected this to be his last season. Yet, despite the lack of playoff success, Hayes thinks both sides could end up agreeing to a contract extension.

“What makes you think the Leafs have the stomach all of a sudden to say we can live without this guy?… I’ll believe it when I see it, it’s not my opinion of what should happen,” Hayes added. “What I am saying is the Leafs, year after year, have proven they don’t have the stomach to do it. Believe it when you see it.”

Marner recorded 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points in 81 games this season with the Maple Leafs.

Marner Mum on Future With Maple Leafs

If Marner does hit free agency on July 1, he will be the top free agent available.

But, as Hayes says, he wouldn’t be surprised if the Maple Leafs bring him back. Yet, at Toronto’s locker clean-out day, Marner was mum on his future.

“I’ve always loved my time here, I’ve loved being here,” Marner said. “I’ve been so grateful. I haven’t processed anything yet. It’s still so fresh… I’ll sit down with my wife. I’ll start talking and trying to figure out what the next steps are.”

Marner will be in line for a massive contract in free agency as he’s one of the best players in the NHL. Although if this is it for him, it didn’t end well, but he says he’ll be grateful he was able to play for his hometown team.

“It’s been ups and downs,” Marner said. “You feel the love and the passion in this city. I’ve been forever grateful to not just grow up here, but to be able to wear this Maple Leaf. And be a part of the history.”

Marner was selected fourth overall in 2015 by Toronto.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Marner

Although Marner may not be back in Toronto, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube has nothing but praise for him.

At his year-end press conference, Berube took time to praise Marner and said he loved coaching him.

“I love the guy and love coaching him. I love his energy, personality. He’s a hell of a player,” Berube said about Marner. “You know, he does a lot for this team, night in, night out, in a lot of different areas of the game. So I got nothing but good things to say about him.”

Berube also said he would like to see Toronto re-sign Marner.