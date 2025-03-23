Analyst Shares Surprising Contract Prediction for Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies

NHL analyst Jason Bukala of Sportsnet expects Toronto Maple Leafs star young forward Matthew Knies to get paid in free agency.

Knies is in the final year of his three-year $2.78 million deal with the Maple Leafs but will be an RFA on July 1. Given that he is still under team control as an RFA, Knies likely won’t get a massive deal. However, Bukala believes Knies will sign a deal worth $9 million per season.

“At 22 years old, he is a unicorn, for prospects that are coming into the League he is a unicorn, for the Toronto Maple Leafs he is an absolute unicorn. And they’ve been searching for this kind of player, forever,” Bukala said on The Fan Hockey Show on March 21. “I felt like everybody was getting caught up most recently, and we continue to get caught up pre-deadline, in Mitch Marner. And I just don’t see how you can not sign Knies first and then see what’s left over to do the rest of the business… It could go to $9 million.”

$9 million per season would be a lot for Knies on paper, but Bukala believes another team would offersheet Knies for that. The analyst thinks Knies is a special player who can be one of the best power forwards in the NHL.

Knies has recorded 25 goals and 20 assists for 45 points in 66 games this season.

Maple Leafs GM Heaps Praise on Knies

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has nothing but praise for Knies.

After the NHL trade deadline passed, Treliving heaped praise on Knies. The general manager believes he’s really maturing into his own and becoming a great pro.

“Matthew’s still a young player, right? We forget. Second full season, right? Those players that come at the end of their college career and play, you always feel like they’ve been around usually a couple of years longer than they have,” Treliving said on March 7. “He’s just maturing into his body. His game’s maturing. I think Matthew’s just realizing how big and strong he is. And, you know, he’s getting more comfortable.

“He’s sort of grown right in front of our eyes. He’s a big part of our team now. And he’s a unique player; that’s a big, strong man at 22 years old,” Treliving added. “Developing different parts of his game, you see what he’s done in the power play from that front. Developing an edge to his game; he added the element the other night into his game. You can see a power forward developing right in front of us.”

Knies was selected 57th overall in the 2021 NHL draft.

Knies Wants to Remain in Toronto

After the trade deadline passed, the focus for many turned to the playoff push and the offseason.

The Maple Leafs were asked about Knies in trade talks but declined to move him. Knies is glad he still is with Toronto as he says he wants to remain with the Maple Leafs.

“A little nerve-wracking. I wanted to stay here and be a part of this group. But I tried to not focus on it. It’s out of my control so I let them handle their business and fortunately, I’m still here and just excited,” Knies said.

The Maple Leafs are 42-35-3 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.