Analyst Thinks Maple Leafs ‘Missed Out on Perfect Fit’ at Forward

The San Jose Sharks claimed Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers in a move that, in an analyst’s eyes, was a loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs more than anyone else.

The Hockey Writers’ Jim Parsons thinks the Leafs let a great one go and whiffed on landing a bonafide fit for their team with the Sharks getting the better of them.

“Because the Maple Leafs are always searching for cost-effective roster upgrades, they missed out on a player who could have been a perfect fit,” Parsons wrote on June 19 over NHL Trade Talk.

The Leafs and the Sharks are at entirely different ends of the competitive spectrum but they could have their reasons for adding Goodrow.

San Jose’s acquisition of the veteran forward probably comes from a team-leading perspective, adding a seasoned player to a young squad looking to develop into a winning team.

Conversely, the Maple Leafs could have acquired a cost-effective player to bolster their bottom-six forward corps without spending big money on those roles.

“The Maple Leafs will need to navigate their salary-cap space by identifying players who can offer significant contributions at a discount,” Parsons wrote.

Goodrow won’t be one of those anymore.

Was Goodrow’s Production Good Enough for Toronto?

While Goodrow is definitely a bottom-six role player, it’s fair to wonder if he’s good enough to be considered a performer worth signing by a contending team.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic gave him a D grade for his regular-season efforts, which were subpar at best.

“Goodrow had a trying regular season that included a 56-game goalless drought,” Baugh wrote. However, Goodrow’s playoff performance was significantly better, scoring 6 goals and earning a B+ grade from Baugh.

“He showed his worth with a productive postseason.”

Despite his playoff success, his regular-season performance did not justify his $3.641 million cap hit and that led to the Rangers placing him on waivers and ultimately getting rid of him via San Jose.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com believes Goodrow can still have a solid impact on the Sharks, as he wrote after the franchise announced the move on Wednesday, June 19.

Let’s not gloss over the importance of Barclay Goodrow in San Jose. He’s a Cup-winner, a playoff veteran, a leader, grinder. He knows the market. He will be there to play well and to be a mentor to the Sharks younger players, a group that will soon include Macklin Celebrini. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 19, 2024

“Let’s not gloss over the importance of Barclay Goodrow in San Jose,” Rosen wrote on X. “He’s a Cup-winner, a playoff veteran, a leader, grinder. He knows the market. He will be there to play well and to be a mentor to the Sharks’ younger players, a group that will soon include Macklin Celebrini.”

Goodrow & Role Players’ Fit on Maple Leafs

Because of the presence of multiple top-dollar players on their roster, the Maple Leafs need to find bargains on a steady basis.

Players like Goodrow represent an ideal fit for the team looking at roster construction from that angle. The former Rangers forward gave New York some defensive reliability, physicality, and leadership, and mostly, he could have bolstered the Leafs’ depth.

“Goodrow is the kind of player the Sharks need right now,” Parsons wrote. “His playoff performance, characterized by 6 goals and 8 points in 16 games for the Rangers this year, underscores his ability to step up in crucial moments.

“Despite a modest regular season with 12 points in 80 games, his postseason contributions speak volumes about his potential impact.”

Parsons thinks the Leafs should keep trying to find undervalued players in the market that could be deemed as surplus assets by other franchises.

“Toronto’s strategic approach should involve identifying players like Goodrow (and other contract buy-outs or younger players who are not qualified by their teams),” Parsons wrote. “Such players could offer substantial contributions at a manageable cost.

“Players who bring with them defensive reliability, physicality, and local roots are ideal for the Maple Leafs’ strategy to bolster their bottom-six depth and overall team toughness.”

CapFriendly projects the Leafs to have $$18.8 million in cap space entering the offseason. Toronto, however, only has 16 players under contract in its active roster.