Analyst Predicts Maple Leafs’ Marner to Sign $112 Millon Deal in Free Agency

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette expects Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner to get paid in free agency.

Marner will be the top free agent available on July 1 as he’s in the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs. With the salary cap rising, Marner will be in for a raise and Bissonnette expects the star forward to get $14 million per season with the Maple Leafs.

“I felt like it was maybe disrespectful at this point, given the season he’s had, after dealing with all that in the past, to then get asked to waive it again,” Bissonnette said on Daily Faceoff. “I was shocked to hear that. And also, if you hear that they’re prepared to give somebody who hasn’t put sweat equity into the organization, and hasn’t been able to play in that type of market, and offer him ($13.5 million) maybe even a little bit a north of that. I don’t think there’s any way he’s taking any type of hometown discount. I think Marner’s probably looking at 14 sheets now in Toronto. Because anybody else would give it to him.”

$14 million per season over eight years would be $112 million total for Marner. It would be a massive deal and would make him one of the highest-paid players in the NHL.

Marner has recorded 21 goals and 59 assists for 80 points in 65 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Bissonnette Wonders if Marner Wants to Re-Sign

Although Bissonnette predicts Marner will sign for $14 million per season with the Maple Leafs, he’s uncertain if the star forward will re-sign.

Bissonnette believes Marner was disrespected by the Maple Leafs by the team trying to trade him for Mikko Rantanen. With that, Bissonnette thinks Marner may decide to walk away from the Maple Leafs this summer.

“I just don’t see him, based on the disrespect he’s felt, maybe not even wanting to come back, but if he still does, he ain’t taking the deal, and that point, are they even offering him that type of money?,” Bissonnette added.

Although Bissonnette says the Maple Leafs disrespected Marner, the star forward wasn’t too worried about it.

“I wasn’t focused on it. I had a feeling that maybe something might happen,” Marner said. “But, yeah, I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you.”

Marner was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs’ Marner Not Getting Into Contract Talks

Although Marner is set to be a free agent, he isn’t worried about his contract.

Marner has said he won’t negotiate during the season and after the trade deadline, he confirmed he’s just focused on the season.

“Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff,” Marner said. “I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys. And we got 20 games left here that aren’t going to be easy. We got to make sure we just keep our foot down on the gas here and give ourselves the best position to go into playoffs.”

Marner is a three-time All-Star.