Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Move on From $77 Million Star in Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be a team to watch this offseason as they have multiple key free agents.

Toronto has Mitch Marner and John Tavares as pending free agents, while Matthew Knies is a pending RFA. Whether or not Marner returns is a big question, but NHL analyst Stephen Nixon of EditorinLeaf believes Toronto should also move on from Tavares.

“John Tavares has been an amazing member of the Leafs and is arguably a top-10 player in franchise history. Year-after-year, he delivers in the regular season and was a great captain for five years,” Nixon wrote. “However, now that he’s 34-years-old, I think Tavares and Toronto are going to part ways, unless a significant pay-decline is in store. If the Leafs were to sign Tavares to a three-year deal worth $5-6M AAV, then I think they’ll find a solution, but I don’t see a world where Tavares makes less than the Steven Stamkos deal ($8M x 4 years).”

Tavares is in the final year of his seven-year $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs. Although he is 34, he is having a stellar year, which could up his salary on the open market.

Along with his pay, Nixon believes it’s time for the Maple Leafs to make significant changes to their core, especially if there is another early playoff exit.

“Although Tavares is having an amazing season this year, you have to look at the future of this contract and I think the Leafs will ultimately decide to walk away, because it’s most likely not sustainable for the next few years,” Nixon added.

Tavares has recorded 30 goals and 31 assists for 61 points in 63 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Tavares Wants to Remain With Maple Leafs

The star forward signed with his hometown Maple Leafs in free agency, and he’s hoping to remain in Toronto.

Tavares has been adamant all year that he wants to re-sign with the Maple Leafs, and he is hopeful a deal can be made.

“I’ve said it before, I would love to stay and hope it works out,” Tavares said to NHL.com. “I think that’s, that’s my goal and my intention… Every day I get up, I never take it for granted how fortunate I am to play and live here. Hopefully, it continues.”

As for Tavares, he says he still wants to bring a Cup back to Toronto.

“Winning the Cup here remains the goal,” Tavares said. “That’s never changed. It would be a dream fulfilled for a lot of us.”

Tavares is a six-time All-Star.

Tavares Not Focused on Contract

Although Tavares is in the final year of his deal, he says he isn’t letting the contract impact him.

The star forward says he’s just focusing on playing hockey and will let the contract talks happen after the year.

“Not really. I just try to go about my business, control what I can control, and do what I can to help this team,” Tavares said. “I’ve had a great six-plus years here. Since Tree has come on board, and certainly with Chief (Coach Craig Berube) this year, they’ve been great with me. Where our focus is, we’re just trying to help the team and get as many wins as we can and earn a spot in the playoffs and obviously try to make a deep run. So, when the time comes (to negotiate), be ready for that. And I think I’ve been around long enough, just go out there about my business and try to impact the team as best I can.”

The Maple Leafs are 42-25-3 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.